RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 13 Managerial Posts, Apply Online @rites.com

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020: RITES Limited has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Manager, Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 13 October 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 22 September 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 13 October 2020
- Last date of submission of documents on email/Tentative date of the selection process - Refer the vacancy advertisement uploaded on RITES Website
RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Manager (SAP ABAP Webdynpro/Basis)- 3 Posts
- Manager (Network Engineer) - 1 Post
- Assistant Manager (SAPABAP Webdynpro/MM/PS - 4 Posts
- Deputy General Manager (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) - 1 Post
- Manager, Assistant Manager (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) - 3 Posts
- Deputy General Manager - 1 Post
RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Manager (SAP ABAP Webdynpro/Basis)- BE/BTech in any discipline/M.Sc. (IT/CS)/MCA) from any recognised University. SAP Certification in Basis/ABAP webdynpro will be preferred.
- Manager (Network Engineer) - BE/BTech in Computer Science/Electronics and Communication from any recognised University.
- Assistant Manager (SAPABAP Webdynpro/MM/PS -BE/BTech in any discipline/M.Sc. (IT/CS)/MCA) from any recognised University.
- Deputy General Manager (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical), Manager, Assistant Manager (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) -BE/BTech/B.Sc. In Civil Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engg./Mechanical Engineering/Production Engineering/Industrial Engineering/Automobile Engineering.
- Deputy General Manager - B.Sc./B.Tech./B.E. Degree in Electronics Engineering/Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/Electronics & Communication Engineering/Electronics & Communication Engineering/Computer Science/IT/Computer Engineering/Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering.
RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Manager (SAP ABAP Webdynpro/Basis, Network Engineer, SAPABAP Webdynpro/MM/PS - 40 years
- Deputy General Manager (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) - 50 years
- Manager, Assistant Manager (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) - 40 years
- Deputy General Manager - 50 years
Download RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online from 22 September to 13 October 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.