MIDHANI Recruitment 2020: 158 Vacancies for ITI Apprentice Posts, Apply @apprenticeshipindia.org

MIDHANI Recruitment 2020: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has released the notification for ITI Trade Apprenticeship. Interested and eligible Trade Apprentices (ITI passed out) candidates can apply to the posts at apprenticeshipindia.org.
A total of 158 vacancies of ITI Apprentice will be recruited out of which 50 vacancies are for Fitter, 48 are for Electrician, 20 are for Machinist, 20 for Turner and 20 for the welder. Interested candidates can apply to the posts latest by 16 October 2020. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Advt No. MDN/APR/2020/1 Date: 02.10.2020
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 16 October 2020
MIDHANI Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Fitter - 50 Posts
- Electrician - 48 Posts
- Machinist - 20 Posts
- Turner - 20 Posts
- Welder - 20 Posts
MIDHANI Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding ITI Certificate in the concerned subject from a recognised University are eligible to apply.
MIDHANI Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be decided based on the merit (percentage of marks obtained in the ITI – NCVT). The final selection will be subjected to verification of the certificates (Age, Qualification, Category, Aadhar) and medical fitness.
Download MIDHANI Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
How to apply for MIDHANI Apprentice Recruitment 2020
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the MIDHANI Website’s career section and then read carefully the eligibility criteria and the instructions to send their manual applications. Candidates should register their details at www.apprenticeshipindia.org portal without Portal Registration Numbers applications will be summarily rejected. The hard copies of the applications should reach to Deputy Manager (TIS & Apprenticeship Training), Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad – 500058 on or before 16 October 2020.
