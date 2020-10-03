MIDHANI Recruitment 2020: 158 Vacancies for ITI Apprentice Posts, Apply @apprenticeshipindia.org

How to apply for MIDHANI Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the MIDHANI Website’s career section and then read carefully the eligibility criteria and the instructions to send their manual applications. Candidates should register their details at www.apprenticeshipindia.org portal without Portal Registration Numbers applications will be summarily rejected.The hard copies of the applications should reach to Deputy Manager (TIS & Apprenticeship Training), Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad – 500058 on or before 16 October 2020.

What is the selection criteria required for MIDHANI Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Selection of the candidates will be decided based on the merit (percentage of marks obtained in the ITI – NCVT). The final selection will be subjected to verification of the certificates (Age, Qualification, Category, Aadhar) and medical fitness.

What is the eligibility criteria for MIDHANI Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding ITI Certificate in the concerned subject from a recognised University are eligible to apply.

What is the last date for MIDHANI Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Interested and eligible Trade Apprentices (ITI passed out) candidates can apply to the posts at apprenticeshipindia.org on or before 16 October 2020.

How many vacancies are released for MIDHANI Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

A total of 158 vacancies of ITI Apprentice will be recruited out of which 50 vacancies are for Fitter, 48 are for Electrician, 20 are for Machinist, 20 for Turner and 20 for welder.