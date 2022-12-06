TNPSC CCE Grade 3 Exam 2022 On Jan 28: Check Revised Exam Centers Update Here

Tamil Nadu PSC has released a short notice regarding the Group-III A Services on its official website-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

TNPSC CCE Grade 3 Exam 2022 Update: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a short notice regarding the Combined Civil Services Examination-III (Group-III A Services) on its official website. Commission has unloaded the Revised Examination Centre name & Centre code for the Combined Civil Services Examination-III.

Commission will be conducting the Combined Civil Services Examination-III (Group-III A Services) on 28 January 2023 in the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the TNPSC CCE Grade 3 Exam 2022 can download the TNPSC CCE Grade 3 Exam 2022 Update from the official website of TNPSC-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission will be conducting the written examination for the Combined Civil Services Examination-III (Group-III A Services)

at fifteen (15) district centres only in the state.

Earlier Commission was to conduct the Combined Civil Services Examination-III (Group-III A Services) at 38 District Centres in the state.

Candidates who have to appear in the Combined Civil Services Examination-III (Group-III A Services) against notification No. 26/2022 can check the details of the revised examination centre name & centre code available on the official website. Commission has decided to change in the examination centers due to administrative reasons.

