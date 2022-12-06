TNPSC CCE Grade 3 Exam 2022 On Jan 28: Check Revised Exam Centers Update Here

Tamil Nadu PSC  has released a short notice regarding the Group-III A Services on its official website-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here. 

TNPSC CCE Grade 3 Exam 2022 Update

TNPSC CCE Grade 3 Exam 2022 Update: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a short notice regarding the Combined Civil Services Examination-III (Group-III A Services) on its official website. Commission has unloaded the Revised Examination Centre name & Centre code for the Combined Civil Services Examination-III.

Commission will be conducting the Combined Civil Services Examination-III (Group-III A Services) on 28 January 2023 in the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the TNPSC CCE Grade 3 Exam 2022  can download the TNPSC CCE Grade 3 Exam 2022 Update from the official website of TNPSC-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

You can download the TNPSC CCE Grade 3 Exam 2022 Update directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: TNPSC CCE Grade 3 Exam 2022 Update

According to the short notice released, Commission will be conducting the written examination for the Combined Civil Services Examination-III (Group-III A Services) 
at fifteen (15) district centres only in the state. 

Earlier Commission was to conduct the Combined Civil Services Examination-III (Group-III A Services) at 38 District Centres in the state. 
Candidates who have to appear in the Combined Civil Services Examination-III (Group-III A Services) against  notification No. 26/2022 can check the details of the revised examination centre name & centre code available on the official website. Commission has decided to change in the examination centers due to administrative reasons.

You can download the TNPSC CCE Grade 3 Exam 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How To Download: TNPSC CCE Grade 3 Exam 2022 Update

  1. Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission- tnpsc.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Notification/Advertisement Details section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link-Revised Examination Centre name & Centre code Update flashing on the homepage.
  4. You will get the PDF of the Revised Examination Centre name & Centre code in a new window.
  5. Download and save the TNPSC CCE Grade 3 Exam 2022 Update for future reference.

Next