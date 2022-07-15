TNPSC CCSE Admit Card 2022 (Out) @tnpsc.gov.in, Check Civil Services (Group-IV) Hall Ticket Link

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the Admit Card for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV on its official website-tnpsc.gov.in. Check download link.

TNPSC CCSE Admit Card 2022 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV) on its official website. TNPSC is to conduct the written exam for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV) on 24 July 2022.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV) recruitment can download their Admit Card from the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)-tnpsc.gov.in.



In a bid to download the TNPSC CCSE Admit Card 2022 you will have to provide your login credenetials to the link available on the official website.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the written exam on 24 July for the direct recruitment to the posts included in the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV).

The Hall Ticket for the admitted candidates has been hosted on the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in. Candidates can download their Hall Ticket through one time Registration (OTR) by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth.

You can check the TNPSC CCSE Admit Card 2022 details from the official website after following the steps given below.

