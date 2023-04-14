TNPSC DEO Admit Card 2023 Out @tnpsc.gov.in: Check District Educational Officer Hall Ticket Link

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the written exam admit card for the post of District Educational Officer on its official website-tnpsc.gov.in. Check download process.

TNPSC DEO Admit Card 2023 Download: The written exam admit card for the post of District Educational Officer (Group – I C Services) has been released by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the District Educational Officer (Group – I C Services) in the School Education Department on April 20, 2023.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the post of District Educational Officer (Group – I C Services) can download their admit card from the official website -tnpsc.gov.in.

You can download the admit card for the District Educational Officer (Group – I C Services) directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: District Educational Officer (Group – I C Services)





As per the short notice released, the preliminary written exam for District Educational Officer (Group – I C Services) against notification No.37/2022 will be held on April 20, 2023 in computer based test (CBT) mode.

Provide Login Credentials To Download Admit Card

Candidates who have to appear in the preliminary written exam for District Educational Officer post should note that the admit card can be downloaded only through One Time Registration (OTR Dashboard) process with the official website. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth to the link on the home page.

You can download the District Educational Officer preliminary admit card after following the steps given below.

How to Download: TNPSC DEO Admit Card 2023