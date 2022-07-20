TNPSC DV Schedule 2022 (Out) for JE/Junior Draughting Officer Posts @tnpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the DV schedule for the JE and  Junior Draughting Officer post on its official website-tnpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

TNPSC JE DV Schedule 2022 : Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Junior Engineer and  Junior Draughting Officer on its official website. Candidates qualified for the document verification round for the Junior Engineer and Junior Draughting Officer can download the TNPSC JE DV Schedule 2022 from the official website of TNPSC-tnpsc.gov.in.

However you can download the TNPSC JE DV Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: TNPSC JE DV Schedule 2022

Candidates appeared in the written exam conducted on 18 September 2021can check the list of qualified candidates available on the official website. 

As per the short notice released, original Certificate Verification and Counselling for the Junior Engineer and Junior Draughting Officer will be held on 28 July 2022.     

Candidates should note that after verification of original Certificates, the eligible candidates
alone are admitted for Counselling to be held on the same day as per the  selection process for the  Junior Engineer and  Junior Draughting Officer post. 


You can download the TNPSC JE DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download TNPSC JE DV Schedule 2022Check Steps 

  1. Visit the official website of TNPSC.i.e. tnpsc.gov.in.Cli
  2. Click on the link COMBINED ENGINEERING SUBORDINATE SERVICES IN EXAMINATION on home page.
  3. It will redirect you to the new page where you  will get the PDF of the TNPSC JE DV Schedule 2022 in a new window.
  4. Download TNPSC JE DV Schedule 2022  and save it for future reference. 

