TNPSC DV Schedule 2022 (Out) for JE/Junior Draughting Officer Posts @tnpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

TNPSC JE DV Schedule 2022 : Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Junior Engineer and Junior Draughting Officer on its official website. Candidates qualified for the document verification round for the Junior Engineer and Junior Draughting Officer can download the TNPSC JE DV Schedule 2022 from the official website of TNPSC-tnpsc.gov.in.

However you can download the TNPSC JE DV Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: TNPSC JE DV Schedule 2022





Candidates appeared in the written exam conducted on 18 September 2021can check the list of qualified candidates available on the official website.

As per the short notice released, original Certificate Verification and Counselling for the Junior Engineer and Junior Draughting Officer will be held on 28 July 2022.

Candidates should note that after verification of original Certificates, the eligible candidates

alone are admitted for Counselling to be held on the same day as per the selection process for the Junior Engineer and Junior Draughting Officer post.



You can download the TNPSC JE DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

