TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 (Released): Notification For Engineering Service/Road Inspector & Others Soon, Check Updates

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the Exam Calendar 2022-23 for all the major exams scheduled in the year 2023 on its official website -tnpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Annual Planner for all the major exams to be conducted in the year 2023. Under the TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23, candidates can get the tentative schedule, date for releasing of Advertisement, number of posts and other update for the year 2023.

Candidates preparing for various exams under Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) including Combined Civil Services Exams IV, Combined Engineering Service Exam, Assistant Tourist Officer, Combined Civil Service Exam I and others can download the TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23from the official website -tnpsc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23





According to the short notice released, TNPSC will release the notification for Combined Engineering Subordinate services for 828 Post on January 2023.

Notification for 828 Road Inspector Post will be released in January 2023 and exam will be conducted May 2023.

You can latest update for all the major exams to be scheduled in 2023 by downloading the TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23. You can download the TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 after following the steps given below.

How To Download: TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23