TNPSC Forest Apprentice Exam Date 2022 (Released) at tnpsc.gov.in: Download Schedule Here

TNPSC Forest Apprentice Exam Schedule 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the post of Forest Apprentice post on its official website. Commission will be conducting the written exam for the post of Forest Apprentice in Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service (Group-VI Services) from 04 December 2022 onward. Candidates applied successfully for the Forest Apprentice post can download the TNPSC Forest Apprentice Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website -tnpsc.gov.in.
Direct link to download: TNPSC Forest Apprentice Exam Schedule 2022
Commission has uploaded the details exam schedule for the Forest Apprentice in Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service (Group-VI Services) from 04 to 11 December 2022. Exam will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) Method in the revised in Seven (7) Centres including Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Salem and Vellore.
Candidates who have to appear in the exam for the post of Forest Apprentice in Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service (Group-VI Services) can download the TNPSC Forest Apprentice Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download TNPSC Forest Apprentice Exam Schedule 2022
- Visit to the official website-tnpsc.gov.in
- Go to the Announcements / Press Note Section on the home page.
- lick on the link- Forest Apprentice in Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service (Group-VI Services) flashing on the homepage.
- You will get the PDF of TNPSC Forest Apprentice Exam Schedule 2022 in a new window.
- Download and save TNPSC Forest Apprentice Exam Schedule 2022 for future reference.