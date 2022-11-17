TNPSC Forest Apprentice Exam Date 2022 (Released) at tnpsc.gov.in: Download Schedule Here

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the written exam schedule for the post of Forest Apprentice Exam on its official website -tnpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

TNPSC Forest Apprentice Exam Schedule 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the post of Forest Apprentice post on its official website. Commission will be conducting the written exam for the post of Forest Apprentice in Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service (Group-VI Services) from 04 December 2022 onward. Candidates applied successfully for the Forest Apprentice post can download the TNPSC Forest Apprentice Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website -tnpsc.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the details exam schedule for the Forest Apprentice in Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service (Group-VI Services) from 04 to 11 December 2022. Exam will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) Method in the revised in Seven (7) Centres including Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Salem and Vellore.

Candidates who have to appear in the exam for the post of Forest Apprentice in Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service (Group-VI Services) can download the TNPSC Forest Apprentice Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

