TNPSC Group 1 Result 2020 out, Download TNPSC CCSE 2016-19 Result @tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 1 Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued CCSE 2016-19 Result on the official website. Candidates appeared TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2020 can download their result through the official website of TNPSC.i.e.tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC CCSE 2016-19 was held from 23 December 2019 to 31 December 2019 and the counselling held on 6 January 2020. Candidates can check roll number wise TNPSC CCSE 2016-19 Result on the official website following by the instructions given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on TNPSC CCSE 2016-19 Result flashing on the homepage.

A PDF will open containing the roll number s of the qualified candidates.

Candidates can download TNPSC CCSE 2016-19 Result and save it for future reference.

Download TNPSC CCSE 2016-19 Result

The selection of the candidate is purely provisional and conditional subject to verification. This exam was conducted to recruit 139 vacancies in various departments. Candidates can check TNPSC CCSE 2016-19 Result directly by clicking on the above link.

