TNPSC Group 2 Physical Test 2025 Schedule Out For Forester Post, Download Details PDF Here

TNPSC Group 2 Physical Test 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is all set to conduct the physical fitness test and walking test for the posts of Forester under the Combined Civil Services Examination on July 07 and 08, 2025. Earier the Commission has release the list of shortlisted candidates for Forester posts. The physical fitness test and walking test for the shortlisted candidates will be conducted on July 07 and 08, 2025 at the venue and shifts displayed on the official website. Candidates shortlisted for the PET round can download the details schedule on the official website of TNPSC-
TNPSC Group 2 Physical Test 2025 Schedule Download
The details of the TNPSC Group 2 Physical Test 2025 pdf is available on the official website. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-
|TNPSC Group 2 Physical Test 2025
|Schedule PDF Link
The short notice further says that all the candidates shortlisted for walking/physical test are advised to download the pdf and attend the same as per schedule to the venue mentioned in the notification.
How To Download TNPSC Group 2 Physical Test 2025 Schedule?
Step 1: Visit the official TNPSC website at www.tnpsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to result link TNPSC Group 2 Walking/Physical Fitness test 2025 pdf on the home page
Step 3: Now enter your login credentials including email ID and password.
Step 6: After login your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: You can print the results for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation