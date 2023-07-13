TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 Out on tnpsc.gov.in; Download PDF, Check Verification Date

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 Declared
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the Group 4 Result 2023 on its official website. The Commission has also updated the detailed schedule for the Physical Certificate Verification-cum Counseling for the Group IV posts including Village Administrative Officer / Junior Assistant / Bill Collector, Grade-I / Bill Collector / Field Assistant and others. 
All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Group 4 posts can download the result from the official website of TNPSC-tnpsc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the result directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023


According to the short notice released, the Physical Certificate Verification-cum- Counseling for the various Group IV posts will be held from July 20 to August 10, 2023. 

Career Counseling


TNPSC Group 4 DV Schedule 2023: Admit Card


The candidates can download their Memorandum for Admission to Physical Certificate Verification-cum-Counseling from the official website. Candidates will have to produce all the essential  and relevant documents in original on the prescribed date and time for the posts. 

 

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023


All those candidates who appeared in the examination for recruitment under Group 4 vacancies in government undertakings can download the result PDF of TNPSC Group 4 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How To Download: TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 

  1. First of all visit to the official website-tnpsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the concerned link- TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 flashing on the homepage.
  3. You will get the result pdf of TNPSC Group 4 2023 in a new window.
  4. Download and save it for future reference.

FAQ

When the document verification for Group 4 post is scheduled?

The document verification for the post of Group 4 is scheduled from July 20 to August 10, 2023.

How one can download the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023?

You can download the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.

