TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 Out on tnpsc.gov.in; Download PDF, Check Verification Date

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the Group 4 Result 2023 on its official website. The Commission has also updated the detailed schedule for the Physical Certificate Verification-cum Counseling for the Group IV posts including Village Administrative Officer / Junior Assistant / Bill Collector, Grade-I / Bill Collector / Field Assistant and others.

All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Group 4 posts can download the result from the official website of TNPSC-tnpsc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the result directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023







According to the short notice released, the Physical Certificate Verification-cum- Counseling for the various Group IV posts will be held from July 20 to August 10, 2023.



TNPSC Group 4 DV Schedule 2023: Admit Card



The candidates can download their Memorandum for Admission to Physical Certificate Verification-cum-Counseling from the official website. Candidates will have to produce all the essential and relevant documents in original on the prescribed date and time for the posts.

All those candidates who appeared in the examination for recruitment under Group 4 vacancies in government undertakings can download the result PDF of TNPSC Group 4 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023