TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 Release Date Out @tnpsc.gov.in: Check Latest Update

Tamil Nadu PSC on 09 March 2023 has released the result releasing date for the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination – IV on its official webstie-www.tnpsc.gov.in.Download PDF.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 Release Date Update: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on 09 March 2023 has released the result releasing date for the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination – IV (Group - IV Services). The Commission conducted the written exam for the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination – IV (Group - IV Services) on 24.07.2022.

All such candidates appeared in the written exam for the Combined Civil Services Examination – IV (Group - IV Services) post can check the latest update regarding the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 from the official website of TNPSC-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/.

However the direct link to download directly the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 Update is available here and you can download the same after clicking the link given below.

According to the short notice released, TNPSC will published the result for the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination – IV (Group - IV Services) by the end of March, 2023. Commission has released the short notice regarding the

information of candidates for the above exam.

The short notice further says," Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission conducted the recruitment examination for the posts included in Combined Civil Services

Examination – IV (Group - IV Services) on 24.07.2022. As already informed by the Commission vide detailed press release dated: 14.02.2023, it is hereby again reiterated that presently processing of Group - IV result is in progress and result will be published by the end of March, 2023. This is for kind information for candidates."

It is noted that the recruitment examination for the Combined Subordinate Services Examination – IV (Group IV) was conducted on 24.07.2022. A total of 22,02,942 applications were received in response to this notification and 18,36,535 candidates appeared for the examination.

