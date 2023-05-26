TNPSC Recruitment 2023 For Assistant Geologist Posts @tnpsc.gov.in: Check Eligibility, Salary And Application Process

TNPSC has invited online applications for the 40 Assistant Geologist Posts on its official website. Check TNPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for the 40 Assistant Geologist posts on its official website. These positions are available under the Combined Geology Subordinate Service recruitment drive in various departments including Groundwater wing of Water Resources and in the Geology and Mining Department of the state.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 23, 2023. The application correction window will be opened from June 28 to 30, 2023. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam scheduled on August 18, 2023.





TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Date of Notification: May 25, 2023

Closing date of application: June 23, 2023

Correction window: June 28 to June 30, 2023

Date of Written Examination(CBT Mode): Aug, 18, 2023

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Geologist (Ground water wing of Water Resources Department)-11

Assistant Geologist (Geology and Mining Department)-29



TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Assistant Geologist (Ground water wing of Water Resources Department)-Master of Science degree in Geology or Master of Science degree in applied Geology or Master of Science (Technology) in Hydrogeology of any University recognized by the University Grants Commission.

Assistant Geologist (Geology and Mining Department)-Must possess M.Sc. degree in Geology of any University.

Other things being equal preference will be given to Candidates who possess practical experience in field work.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as on 01.07.2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 32 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Scale of Pay

Rs.37,700 – 1,19,500 (Level 20)

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e.,

(i) Written Examination and

(ii) Oral Test in the form of an interview.

Final selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the

Written Examination and Oral Test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointment.

Written Examination (CBT Mode) Update

Date: August 18, 2023

PAPER – I: Geology (Subject Paper)-(P.G. Degree Standard) 09.30 A.M. to 12.30 P.M

PAPER – II: 02.30 P.M. to 05.30 P.M

PART A: Tamil Eligibility Test (SSLC Standard) and

PART B : General Studies (Degree Standard)



TNPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF





TNPSC Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through online mode in the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in on or before June 23, 2023.