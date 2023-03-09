TNPSC VAS Admit Card 2023 Out @tnpsc.gov.in: Check Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Hall Ticket Link

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the Admit Card for the Post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website -tnpsc.gov.in. Check download link.

TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Admit Card 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the above posts is to be held on 15 March 2023 FN & AN across the state.

All such candidates who have applied for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Included in the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service post can download their Admit Card from the official website -tnpsc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Admit Card 2023

www.tnpsc.gov.in

The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) for the provisionally admitted candidates for the the Post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon has already been hosted on the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in.

Candidates should note that the TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Admit Card 2023 memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) can be downloaded only through

One Time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the

Application Number and Date of Birth.

Earlier TNPSC had invited online applications for the 731 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts in the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service.

Selection for 31 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts posts will be made in two successive stages including

(i) Examination (Computer Based Test Method) and

(ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview.

The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the CBT examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

Candidates applied for these posts can download their admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.



How To Download: TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Admit Card 2023