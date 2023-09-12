TNSTC Recruitment 2023 For 417 Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility And Selection Process

TNSTC Recruitment 2023: TNSTC is hiring for the 417 posts for the Graduate & Diploma Apprentice, Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentice posts. Check pdf, selection process, how to apply, age limit and more.

TNSTC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Ltd (TNSTC) has invited online applications for the Graduate & Diploma Apprentice posts. A total of 417 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for various posts including Graduate & Diploma Apprentice, Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 10, 2023.



Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of the parameters fixed by the concerned authority. Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for Certificate Verification for the further selection process for the posts.



TNSTC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: September 11, 2023

Closing date of application: October 10, 2023

Declaration of Shortlisted list: October 20, 2023

TNSTC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice-150

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice-185

Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentice-82

TNSTC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Ltd (TNSTC) Posts Name Apprentice Number of Posts 417 Jobs type Govt jobs Application process Online Official website http://boat-srp.com/

TNSTC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice-

A Degree in Engineering or Technology (Regular – Full time) with F ir s t C la ss granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline.

A Degree in Engineering or Technology (Regular – Full time) with First Class granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.

Graduate examination of Professional bodies recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice-

A Diploma in Engineering or technology (Regular – Full time) granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

A Diploma in Engineering or Technology (Regular – Full time) granted by a University in

relevant discipline.

A Diploma in Engineering and Technology granted by an Institution recognised by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentice-

A Degree in Arts / Science / Commerce / Humanitiessuchas BA/ B.Sc. ,/B.Com/BBA/BCA etc , (Regular – Full time) granted by a Statutory

University / Deemed University in relevant discipline – UGC approved

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

TNSTC Recruitment 2023: Monthly Stipend

Graduate Apprentice-Rs.9000/

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice-Rs.8000/

Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentice-Rs.9000/



TNSTC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



TNSTC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

For students who have already enrolled in the National Web Portal and having login details.

Please note : After verification of student enrolment by BOAT (SR), a student can able to login and apply

Step 1:

a. Login

b. Click Establishment Request Menu

c. Click Find Establishment

d. Upload Resume

e. Choose Establishment name

f. Type (Any one of the following region given in the notification)

For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal.