TNUSRB SI Exam Result & Marks 2020 Released @ www.tnusrbonline.org, Check Selected Candidates for PET/PMT

TNUSRB SI Exam Result & Marks 2020: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the result for the post of Sub Inspector of Police. All such candidates who have appeared in TNUSRB SI Exam 2019 can download TNUSRB Sub Inspector Result from official website of TNUSRB tnusrbonline.org.

The board has also uploaded the TNUSRB SI Answer Key on its official website. TNUSRB SI Exam Result PDFs are also given below. The candidates can check the roll numbers of selected candidates and the answer key through the link given below.

TNUSRB SI Result Download PDF Enrollment Number Wise

TNUSRB SI Marks Download PDF and Result Roster Wise

TNUSRB SI Final Answer Key PDF

TNUSRB SI shortlisted candidates will now appear for Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Endurance Test (ET)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET) in the ration of 1:5. TNUSRB will soon intimate TNUSRB SI PET PST Dates to the shortlisted candidates.

Height Measurement and Chest Measurement (for Men only) will be done in TNUSRB SI PMT. The candidates who qualify in the Physical Measurement Test will be allowed to participate in the Endurance Test. Successful candidates in ET, will be called for PET. PET has maximum of 15 Marks.

Only the candidates who will qualify in the Physical Efficiency Test will be allowed to participate in the Original Certificate Verification.

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board had invited applications for the recruitment of 969 Sub-Inspector of Police (TK - TALUK), Sub-Inspector of Police (AR- ARMED RESERVE) in Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service and Sub-Inspector of Police (TSP- TAMIL NADU SPECIAL POLICE) in Tamil Nadu Special Police Subordinate Service through direct recruitment for the year 2019.