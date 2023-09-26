TNUSRB SI Result 2023 Declared at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, Download TN Final Answer Key PDF Here

TNUSRB SI Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) published the answer key result and final answer key of the exam conducted for the post of Sub Inspector. The PDF links to download the result and answer key PDFs are given below. Selected candidates are required to appear for CV, PMT, ET & PET rounds.
The result is announced for Open candidates, Police Department candidates, and fire and rescue Services department on the official website i.e. tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
The TNUSRB SI Exam was conducted on 26 and 27 September 2023 for recruitment of 621 Sub-Inspector posts in the Tamil Nadu Police Department.
|
List of candidates eligible for next phase of selection (Enrolment No. wise)
List of candidates eligible for next phase of selection (Roster wise)
How to Download TN SI Prelims Result 2023 ?
Step 1: Go to the official website of TNUSRB
Step 2: Click on 'Final Answer Keys for written examinations’ or ‘List of candidates eligible for next phase of selection (Enrolment No. wise)’ or ‘Department (Police)’ ‘Department (Fire & Rescue Services)
List of candidates eligible for next phase of selection (Roster wise)’
Step 3: Check roll numbers of the selected candidates
Step 4: Take a print for future use
TNUSRB SI Cut Off Marks 2023
The board will release the cutoff marks of the exam on its official website. The cutoff will be prepared on the basis of the vacancies, number of applicants, and other details.
TNUSRB SI Result 2023 Overview
|
Name of the Board
|
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board
|
Name of the Post
|
Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR)
|
Number of Vacancies
|
621
|
TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2023
|
26th & 27th August 2023
|
TNUSRB SI Result Date 2023
|
26th September 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam,
CV, PMT, ET & PET
|
Official Website
|
www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in
Details Mentioned on TN SI Result 2023
The result consists of the name of the candidate, the exam conducting body, roll number/enrollment number, date of birth, and marks obtained by the candidates.
The details regarding the Certificate Verification and Physical Tests including Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be announced in due course of time.
Candidates who have qualified the physical test will be eligible for the interview. The interview will be conducted to assess the candidates' general knowledge, communication skills, and personality.