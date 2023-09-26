TNUSRB SI Result 2023 Declared at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, Download TN Final Answer Key PDF Here

TNUSRB SI Result 2023 has been declared at the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download TN SI Selection List PDF, Final Answer Key, and other details here.

TNUSRB SI Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) published the answer key result and final answer key of the exam conducted for the post of Sub Inspector. The PDF links to download the result and answer key PDFs are given below. Selected candidates are required to appear for CV, PMT, ET & PET rounds.

The result is announced for Open candidates, Police Department candidates, and fire and rescue Services department on the official website i.e. tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The TNUSRB SI Exam was conducted on 26 and 27 September 2023 for recruitment of 621 Sub-Inspector posts in the Tamil Nadu Police Department.

How to Download TN SI Prelims Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNUSRB

Step 2: Click on 'Final Answer Keys for written examinations’ or ‘List of candidates eligible for next phase of selection (Enrolment No. wise)’ or ‘Department (Police)’ ‘Department (Fire & Rescue Services)

List of candidates eligible for next phase of selection (Roster wise)’

Step 3: Check roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Take a print for future use

TNUSRB SI Cut Off Marks 2023

The board will release the cutoff marks of the exam on its official website. The cutoff will be prepared on the basis of the vacancies, number of applicants, and other details.

TNUSRB SI Result 2023 Overview

Name of the Board Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board Name of the Post Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) Number of Vacancies 621 TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2023 26th & 27th August 2023 TNUSRB SI Result Date 2023 26th September 2023 Selection Process Written Exam, CV, PMT, ET & PET Official Website www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Details Mentioned on TN SI Result 2023

The result consists of the name of the candidate, the exam conducting body, roll number/enrollment number, date of birth, and marks obtained by the candidates.

The details regarding the Certificate Verification and Physical Tests including Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be announced in due course of time.

Candidates who have qualified the physical test will be eligible for the interview. The interview will be conducted to assess the candidates' general knowledge, communication skills, and personality.