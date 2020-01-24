MBA Verbal Ability: Top 100 Vocabulary words to expect in the exam

Preparing for the Verbal ability section seems quite doable when it comes to the MBA entrance exams. However, there are some section that often gets ignored due to other time consuming sections demanding more time and attention. While there is a huge target to study for the entrance exams such as CAT, XAT, CMAT and other MBA entrance exams, it happens that Vocabulary takes a back seat due to time constrains. Considering the complexity which goes into preparing for the exam and the time constraint faced by the MBA exam aspirants, we have compiled a list of 100 vocabulary words that will fast track your comprehension power.
We suggest that when language comprehension section is concerned, the best strategy to brush up your skills would be to review the Word list. It would help you keep a check on important vocabulary words. It will grease up your comprehension skills as you would be aware of high-level vocab. It is easy to read 100 vocabulary words on the go even when you have less time in hand and more to prepare for the exam.
Here are 100 most used vocabulary words asked in the MBA entrance exams. Take a look and solve the RCs in the exam speedily:
1. Factotum
Pronunciation: fak-toh-tuh m
Meaning: An employee or official who has various different responsibilities to handle
Synonyms: Retainer, Servant, workaholic, odd-job person
Usage: She might appear as the perfect factotum; and indeed she was.
2. Nostrum
Pronunciation: nos-truh m
Meaning: Patent medicine whose efficacy is questionable.
Synonyms: catholicon, elixir, medicine, remedy, treatment, cure, drug
Usage: Riyah gave her sister a nostrum to allay her allergy towards the pollen grains
3. Brook
Pronunciation: broo k
Meaning: A natural stream of water smaller than a river
Synonyms: beck, creek, streamlet, branch, river, watercourse, spring
Usage: This brook dried up every year in the summer
4. Liturgy
Pronunciation: lit-er-jee
Meaning: A form of public worship; ritual.
Synonyms: observance, rite, sacrament, celebration, ceremonial
Usage: People's faith is being choked out by the thorns of fabricated liturgy (Source: Church Militant)
5. Larceny
Pronunciation: lahr-suh-nee
Meaning: The act of taking something from someone unlawfully
Synonyms: burglary, Crime, stealing, touch, stealing, pilfering
Antonyms: return, pay, reimbursement, compensation
Usage: The larceny is appalling at Kennedy International
6. Quixotic
Pronunciation: kwik-sot-ik
Meaning: Not sensible about practical matters; idealistic and unrealistic
Synonyms: dreamy, foolish, impractical, impulsive, unrealistic
Antonyms: hardheaded, hard-nosed, tough-minded, unsentimental; practical, pragmatic
Usage: Our quixotic prime minister may need Labour to save him in Europe. (Source: The Guardian-20-Feb-2016)
7. Quash
Pronunciation: kwosh
Meaning: to put down or suppress completely; quell; subdue
Synonyms: crush, pull down, quell, repress, beat, overcome
Antonyms: abet, aid, assist, back, help, prop up, support; foment, incite
Usage: The Punjab and Haryana High Court today refused to quash an FIR registered against two youngsters in a criminal intimidation case. (Source: Chandigarh Tribune)
8. Skullduggery
skuhl-duhg-uh-ree
Meaning: an instance of dishonest or deceitful behavior; trick.
Synonyms: crafty; trickery; chicanery; duplicity; guile; perfidy; falsehood
Antonyms: truthfulness; loyalty; trustworthiness; truthfulness; honesty
Usage: The tax is high on years of expediency and governmental skullduggery in arming and feeding and giving harbour to such factions (Source: Firstpost)
9. Ludicrous
Pronunciation: loo-di-kruh s
Meaning: Broadly or extravagantly humorous; resembling farce
Synonyms: foolish, comical, outlandish, silly, laughable, crazy, funnys
Antonyms: grave, tragic, sensible, logical, reasonable
Usage: Meet the epically ludicrous instrument that uses 2,000 steel marbles to make music. (source: Classic FM)
10. Lachrymose
Pronunciation: lak-ruh-mohs
Meaning: Showing sorrow;
Synonyms: sad, teary, weeping, weepy, melancholy, blue, dejected, gloomy
Antonyms: beaming, chuckling, giggling, grinning, laughing, smilings
Usage: While presidents, being also human, may be allowed some display of emotion, they cannot be lachrymose all the time. (Source: Philippine Star)
11. Admonish
Pronunciation: ad-mon-ish
Meaning: Warn strongly; put on guard, to caution, advise, or counsel against something.
Synonyms: berate, censure, chide, rebuke, reprimand, scold, warn, hoists
Antonyms: approve, endorse, sanction; applaud, extol, hail, laud, praise, salute, tout
Usage: The two acts of mercy being focused on this March in the Archdiocese of Portland will be to forgive offenses and to admonish sinners. (Source: Catholic Sentinel-15-Mar-2016)
12. Tirade
Pronunciation: tahy-reyd or tahy-reyd
Meaning: A speech of violent denunciation
Synonyms: harangue, ranting, screed, sermon, anger, censure, dispute
Antonyms: peace, harmony, agreement, calm, praise, accord, unperturbed
Usage: Australian movie star Rebel Wilson has launched a vitriolic Twitter tirade at a journalist who allegedly “harassed” her sick grandmother. (Source: The New Daily-28-Feb-2016)
13. Labyrinthine
Pronunciation: lab-uh-rin-thin, -theen
Meaning: Resembling a labyrinth in form or complexity
Synonyms: intricate, meandering, serpentine, twisting, winding, complex, mazy
Antonyms: simple, straight, blunt, candid, apparent, clear, definite, even, explicit
Usage: The sentences that once sang became so labyrinthine in complexity that the reader got lost in the maze. (Source: The Independent-28-Mar-2016)
14. Alacrity
Pronunciation: uh-lak-ri-tee
Meaning: Liveliness and eagerness
Synonyms: alertness, avidity, briskness, cheerfulness, sprightliness, willingnesss
Antonyms: apathy, aversion, slowness, dullness, delay, amble, lethargy
Usage: The Prime Minister asked the party to embrace technology with greater alacrity and enthusiasm
15. Laconic
Pronunciation: luh-kon-ik
Meaning: luh-kon-ik
Synonyms: terse, pithy, brief, compact, crisp, curt, succinct
Antonyms: circuitous, circumlocutory, diffuse, long-winded, prolix, rambling, verbose, windy, wordy
Usage: Greater difficulty exists to enforce the laconic safeguards of the Aadhaar Act. (source: Medianama.com)
16. Amorphous
Pronunciation: uh-mawr-fuh s
Meaning: lacking definite form; having no specific shape; formlesss
Synonyms: irregular, unformed, unshaped, shapeless, unshaped, formless, vague
Antonyms: coherent, ordered, orderly, organized; clear, decided, definite, distinct
Usage: Transmission electron microscopy image showing different levels of crystallinity embedded in the amorphous matrix of the alloy. (source: AZoM)
17. Wanton
Pronunciation: won-tn
Meaning: deliberate and without motive or provocation; uncalled-for; headstrong; willful; sexually lawless or unrestrained
Synonyms: Lewd, promiscuous, abandoned, lax, libertine, libidinouss
Antonyms: correct, decorous, genteel, nice, polite, proper, respectable, seemly; innocuous
Usage: The park was full of people fishing and relaxing. I think it's shocking that they were just walking along carrying out this wanton destruction (Source: lasgow Evening Times)
18. Vociferouss
Pronunciation: voh-sif-er-uh s
Meaning: Conspicuously and offensively loud; given to vehement outcrys
Synonyms: vehement, noisy, clamorous, boisterous, clamant, ranting
Antonyms: noiseless, quiet, silent, soundless, still; calm, hushed, subdued
Usage: The invasive gypsy moth is a vociferous eater during its caterpillar phase. (Source: The News Tribune)
19. Utilitarian
Pronunciation: yoo-til-i-tair-ee-uh n
Meaning: having regard to utility or usefulness rather than beauty, ornamentation, etc
Synonyms: functional, pragmatic, effective, serviceable, useful
Antonyms: unserviceable, nonfunctional, impractical, unnecessary, useless
Usage: Modern philosophy was by two important “schools” of thought: individualism and utilitarianism. (source: Business 2 Community)
20. Vicissitude
Pronunciation: vi-sis-i-tood, -tyood
Meaning: a change or variation occurring in the course of something; interchange or alternation
Synonyms: variation, fluctuation, permutation, alteration, diversity
Antonyms: uniformity, stability, similarity, stagnation, conformity
Usage: However, our ancestors concluded that the vicissitude could be corrected by better government. (Source: Patriot Post)
21. Upbraid
Pronunciation: uhp-breyds
Meaning: Express criticism towardss
Synonyms: admonish, berate, chide, blame, reams
Antonyms: approve, forgive, laud, compliment, praise
Usage: approve, forgive, laud, compliment, praise
22. Vilify
Pronunciation: vil-uh-fahy
Meaning: Spread negative information about
Synonyms: defame, malign, mistreat, jinx, slander
Antonyms: favour, glorify, laud, exalt, praise
Usage: The pair have since been vilified for their actions and have been accused of being "spiteful". (Source: Belfast Telegraph)
23. Desiccate
Pronunciation: des-i-keyts
Meaning: Lacking vitality or spirit; lifeless; to dry thoroughly
Synonyms: preserve, dehydrate, keep, divest, drain
Antonyms: dampen, grow, moisten, expand, soak
Usage: As an organic farmer, he couldn't use a chemical to desiccate the wheat, and it's highly unlikely the rabbi would have allowed it anyway. (source: ew York Times)
24. Smitheeens
Pronunciation: smith-uh-reenz
Meaning: A collection of small fragments considered as a whole
Synonyms: chunk, atom, crumb, iota, fraction
Antonyms: entire, total, lot, whole, complete
Usage: Two main classrooms were "smashed to smithereens", with the school swimming pool caved in and tennis courts destroyed. (Source: Waikato Times)
25. Whimper
Pronunciation: hwim-per, wim
Meaning: to cry with low, plaintive, broken sounds
Synonyms: moan, weep, blubber, fuss, snivel
Antonyms: bawl, bark, clamor, shriek, rout
Usage: The Broadcast Media Law ended with a whimper yesterday but there was still time for a last tussle in Congress (Source: Buenos Aires Herald)
26. enthrall
Pronunciation: en-thrawl
Meaning: Hold spellbound
Synonyms: beguile, bewitch, enchant, intrigue, rivet
Antonyms: bore, disgust, incite, repel, liberate
Usage: It was his oratory, imbedded with moral values of mankind, that did enthrall not only the senior students but also the primary class' kids (Source: E-Pao.net)
27. Catastrophic
Pronunciation: kat-uh-strof-ik
Meaning: of the nature of a catastrophe, or disastrous event
Synonyms: calamitous, cataclysmic, disastrous, fatal, ruinous, tragic
Antonyms: calamitous, cataclysmic, disastrous, fatal, ruinous, tragic
Usage: A Latvian farm worker driving in Scotland for the first time killed a Perthshire father in a "catastrophic" collision (Source: BBC News)
28. Zenith
Pronunciation: zee-nith OR zen-ith
Meaning: The culminating-point of prosperity, influence, or greatness.
Synonyms: acme, apex, apogee, pinnacle, summit
Antonyms: acme, apex, apogee, pinnacle, summit
Usage: Modern Times, released on April 2, 1981, represents the zenith of the brief heavier-rocking period between Jefferson Starship‘s Marty Balin era (Source: ultimateclassicrock.com)
29. Zealot
Pronunciation: zel-uh t
Meaning: One who espouses a cause or pursues an object in an immoderately partisan manner.
Synonyms: activist, diehard, fanatic, radical, militant
Antonyms: conservative, moderate, balanced, cautious, gentle
Usage: Iran is bolstering its key ally Syria by sending a paramilitary force full of zealot student soldiers fiercely loyal to the Islamic Republic (source: Daily Caller)
30. Writhe
Pronunciation: rahyth
Meaning: To twist the body, face, or limbs or as in pain or distress.
Synonyms: wince, wiggle, agonize, distort, suffer
Antonyms: straighten, uncoil, align, uncurl, unravel
Usage: The prawns are seen wriggling and writhing on the skewers, which are placed on a plate on the table. (Source: The Sun)
31. Wizen
Pronunciation: wiz-uh n; wee-zuh n
Meaning: To become or cause to become withered or dry.
Synonyms: divest, drain, parch, wither, devitalize
Antonyms: fill, grow, expand, moisturize, soak
Usage: After they chewed through my carpet, I started to wizen up. (Source: Top Dog Tips)
32. Witticism
Pronunciation: wit-uh-siz-uh m
Meaning: A witty, brilliant, or original saying or sentiment.
Synonyms: gibe, gag, jest, pun, sally
Antonyms: dullness, gravity, seriousness, sobriety, solemnity, stolidity, stupidity
Usage: That witticism leaps to mind as the economics world gushes over India's new central bank head Urjit Patel. (Source: Barron's)
33. Vincible
Pronunciation: vin-suh-buh l
Meaning: Conquerable.
Synonyms: conquerable, vulnerable, vanquishable, surmountable, indefensible
Antonyms: unconquerable, defendable, indomitable, invincible, insurmountable
Usage: The core of the team also is the same as the one that proved all too vincible last year. (source: Sporting News)
34. Vignette
Pronunciation: vin-yet
Meaning: A picture having a background or that is shaded off gradually.
Synonyms: sketch, picture, illustration, portrait, depiction
Antonyms: original, real, camouflage, substantive, Landscape
Usage: Every Olympic closing ceremony features a small vignette made by the next host city to get people. (SOURCE: SB Nation)
35. Vertigo
Pronunciation: vur-ti-goh
Meaning: Dizziness
Synonyms: giddiness, lightheadedness, abscess, wooziness, instability
Antonyms: stability, penetration, gravity, clear-headed, languid
Usage: He can be seen twirling at high speed at the very edge of the roof – which might make those suffering from vertigo want to look away. (Source: RT)
36. Usurp
Pronunciation: yoo-surp, -zurp
Meaning: To take possession of by force.
Synonyms: take over, seize, confiscate, expropriate, annex
Antonyms: relinquish, surrender, accede, acquiesce, resign
Usage: Opponents argue that such an approach would usurp states' rights and create an unneeded new layer of bureaucracy. (source: Baltimore Sun)
37. Undulate
Pronunciation: uhn-juh-leyt
Meaning: To move like a wave or in waves.
Synonyms: roll, wave, ripple, swing, oscillate
Antonyms: peaceful, smooth, serene, flat, stick
Usage: The Krall swarm looks absolutely fantastic, the way the ships undulate and move like they are almost alive is wonderfully creepy. (Source: Redshirts Always Die)
38. Tyranny
Pronunciation: tir-uh-nee
Meaning: Absolute power arbitrarily or unjustly administrated.
Synonyms: despotism, dictatorship, autocracy, monocracy, autarchy
Antonyms: democracy, republic, liberty, autonomy, compassion
Usage: Majoritarian governments were often thought of as being characterised by the tyranny of the numbers (Source:Kathmandu Post)
39. Turgid
Pronunciation: tur-jid
Meaning: Swollen
Synonyms: tumid, inflated, bombastic, tumescent , bloated
Antonyms: deflated, decreased, diminished, contracted, chapfallen
Usage: Returning Griezmann fails to inspire turgid visitors. (Source: FourFourTwo)
40. Trepidation
Pronunciation: trep-i-dey-shuh
Meaning: Nervous uncertainty of feeling.
Synonyms: perturbation, uneasiness, agitation, dismay, anxiety
Antonyms: calm, equanimity, contentment, assurance, peace
Usage: Maybe they will encounter other Muslims with less fear, trepidation and, just perhaps, with more friendliness. (Source: Bucks County Courier Times)
41. Transgress
Pronunciation: trans-gres
Meaning: To break a law.
Synonyms: infringe, violate, trespass, disobey, contravene
Antonyms: comply, acquiesce, comply, acquire, obey
Usage: The officers should be careful not to transgress human rights. (Source: The Hindu)
42. Tranquilize
Pronunciation: trang-kwuh-lahyz
Meaning: To soothe.
Synonyms: soothe, pacify, appease, sedate, sedate,
Antonyms: agitate, incite, commove, perturb, foment
Usage: A buffalo that ran amok near Medical College here on Monday was shot dead as the authorities concerned failed to tranquilize it. (Source: Times of India)
43. Sybarite
Pronunciation: sib-uh-rahyt
Meaning: A luxurious person.
Synonyms: hedonist, epicurean, gourmet, bon vivant, wanton
Antonyms: puritan, ascetic, prude, austere, Spartan
Usage: At the top of the list: the duck-fat burger at Sybarite Pig in Boca Raton. (source: New Times Broward-Palm Beach)
44. Swarthy
Pronunciation: swawr-th ee
Meaning: Having a dark hue, especially a dark or sunburned complexion
Synonyms: raven, ebony, dusky, sable, brunet
Antonyms: blond, luminous, pallid, pasty, bright
Usage: Terrorist was 29-year-old Islamic radical," shrieked TMZ's headline, accompanied by a photo of the swarthy killer. (Source: Mic)
45. Surreptitious
Pronunciation: sur-uh p-tish-uh s
Meaning: Clandestine
Synonyms: stealthy, covert, secretive, concealed, sneak
Antonyms: honest, overt, evident, apparent, unconcealed
Usage: The CEO of First in Dallas offered up a large conference room and some office space to our bank for a surreptitious conduct of the examination (Source: Banking Exchange)
46. Subterfuge
Pronunciation: suhb-ter-fyooj
Meaning: Evasion
Synonyms: artifice, deception, wile, maneuver, deceit
Antonyms: honesty, openness, artlessness, bluntness, disbursement
Usage: But the court rightly dismissed those arguments, finding them to be mere subterfuge in an effort to block women from getting abortions. (Source: Norwich Bulletin)
47. Subservience
Pronunciation: suh b-sur-vee-uh nt
Meaning: The quality, character, or condition of being servilely following another's behests
Synonyms: servility, obedience, subjection, docility, humility
Antonyms: domination, obstinacy, sovereignty , arrogance, balkiness
Usage: Ordinary people can defeat the Right, but doing so will require ending our subservience to the Democratic Party (Source: Jacobin magazine)
48. Suave
Pronunciation: swahv
Meaning: Smooth and pleasant in manner.
Synonyms: urbane, unctuous, courteous, debonair, gracious
Antonyms: gawky, awkward, inelegant, acidulous, brusque
Usage: The Portuguese coach looked suave in a suit as he headed out to his car before being driven away (Source: Mirror.co.uk)
50. Stratagem
Pronunciation: strat-uh-juh m
Meaning: Any clever trick or device for obtaining an advantage.
Synonyms: artifice, dodge, manoeuvre, wile, intrigue
Antonyms: counsel, artlessness, advocate, caution, advise
Usage: There is also one other gaping flaw in Smith's grand stratagem. (Source: Daily Mail)
51. Stolid
Pronunciation: stol-id
Meaning: Expressing no power of feeling or perceiving.
Synonyms: phlegmatic, doltish, stoical, apathetic, indifferent
Antonyms: vivacious, fervent, exuberant, sagacious, mawkish
Usage: No matter how freewheeling the music, though, Gunn kept a stolid, even stern expression and generally low profile while he played. (Source: The Quietus)
52. Somniferous
Pronunciation: som-nif-er-uh s
Meaning: Tending to produce sleep.
Synonyms: soporific, somnific, somnolent, drowsy, slumberous
Antonyms: simulative, awakening, invigorating, refreshing, reviving
Usage: Ms. Schwend's play “The Other Thing,” at Second Stage uptown last year, turned thrilling after a somniferous first half (source: New York Times)
53. Sluggard
Pronunciation: sluhg-erd
Meaning: A person habitually lazy or idle
Synonyms: lazybones, slouch, dawdler, fainéant , slacker
Antonyms: hummer, hustler, rustler, highflier, toiler
Usage: Does it really make players, particularly your sluggard, moping millennial, go out and get some sunshine and exercise? (Source: Long Beach Press Telegram)
54. Geniality
Pronunciation: jeen-yuh li-tee
Meaning: Warmth and kindliness of disposition
Synonyms: cordiality, amiability, affability, bonhomie, benevolence
Antonyms: discourtesy, grumpiness, incivility, aloofness, asperity
Usage: But while his geniality and ability both seem nearly endless, the Met and Mr. Nézet-Séguin would do well (Source: New York Times)
55. Gibe
Pronunciation: jahyb
Meaning: To utter taunts or reproaches
Synonyms: Sarcasm, Swipe, derision, taunt, sneer
Antonyms: Admire, applause, laud, approve, endorse
Usage: Mr. Trump's campaign did not respond to questions about its social media director's gibe at Mr. Ryan (Source: CNBC)
56. Glutinous
Pronunciation: gloot-n-uh s
Meaning: Sticky
Synonyms: viscid, viscous, mucilaginous, gelatinous, clammy
Antonyms: capricious, fluent, non-adhesive, baffling, erratic
Usage: The pulut udang is made from only two ingredients; glutinous rice with a filling of spicy dried shrimps. (Source: Malay Mail Online)
57. Gourmand
Pronunciation: goo r-mahnd
Meaning: A connoisseur in the delicacies of the table.
Synonyms: epicure, gourmet, glutton, connoisseur, bon vivant
Antonyms: muncher, nibbler, blamer, consumer, eroder
Usage: People who had psychosomatic complaints were probably malingering
58. Grotesque
Pronunciation: groh-tesk
Meaning: Incongruously composed or ill-proportioned
Synonyms: bizarre, outlandish, queer, freakish, ludicrous
Antonyms: aesthetic, classy, bonny, comely, elegant
Usage: During the pro-life event, a local Satanist group arrived and conducted a disturbingly grotesque counter-protest. (source: LifeNews.com)
59. Harangue
Pronunciation: huh-rang
Meaning: A tirade
Synonyms: screed, spiel, oration, jeremiad, hassle, exhortation
Antonyms: tribute, homage, eulogy, citation, accolade
Usage: In the digital age, what would matter was crudeness of the harangue. (source: Miami Herald)
60. EMULATE
Pronunciation: em-yuh-lit
Meaning: imitate with effort to equal or surpass
Synonyms: imitate, mimic, compete, mirror, echo
Antonyms: derive, jostle, neglect , repulse, transfer
Usage: Ahmed Musa wants to emulate former Arsenal striker Nwankwo Kanu ahead of his debut Premier League campaign with Leicester. (Souce: Teamtalk.com)
61. Fanatical
Pronunciation: fuh-nat-i-kuh l
Meaning: motivated or characterized by an extreme
Synonyms: zealot, extremist, freak, radical, bigot
Antonyms: cynic, apostate, passionless, moderate, temperate
Usage: Thunder evens series with more physical, fanatical approach. (Source: NewsOK.com)
62. MELLIFLUOUS
Pronunciation: muh-lif-loo-uh s
Meaning: sweet-sounding
Synonyms: dulcet, mellow, honeyed, melodic, lyrical
Antonyms: jarring, blatant, grating, coarse, gruff
Usage: Audiences were spellbound by mellifluous singing of Bhajans presented at the Katha (source: Free Press Journal)
63. DELECTABLE
Pronunciation: dih-lek-tuh-buh l
Meaning: delightful
Synonyms: delicious, scrumptious, ambrosial, savory, dainty
Antonyms: offensive, repulsive, unpleasant, distasteful, unsavory
Usage: Symphony in C is a delectable degustation of a ballet, with each rich course immensely satisfying in itself (source: dailytelegraph.com.au)
64. Sumptuous
Pronunciation: suhmp-choo-uh s
Meaning: entailing great expense
Synonyms: luxurious, lavish, opulent, magnificent, palatial
Antonyms: ascetic, austere, destitute, impoverished, abstinent
Usage: Young certainly made the most of the music's variety, whether it was diaphanously light or rich and sumptuous (Source: The Guardian)
65. ABSCOND
Pronunciation: ab-skond
Meaning: Run away
Synonyms: flee, skedaddle, depart, scram, elope
Antonyms: abide, yield, endure, dwell, adhere
Usage: Petronijevic added that the Serbian government had provided guarantees that Karadzic would not abscond. (source: Balkan Insight)
66. INVEIGH
Pronunciation: in-vey
Meaning: Complain bitterly
Synonyms: object, berate, declaim, scold, censure
Antonyms: flatter, praise, acclaim, cajole, idolize
Usage: Politicians who inveigh against corruption in countries where it's chronic will lose credibility (Source: Reuters UK)
67. ARRANT
Pronunciation: ar-uh nt
Meaning: Without qualification
Synonyms: utter, flagrant, absolute, gross, unmitigated
Antonyms: jejune, defective, mitigated, conditional, contingent
Usage: No wonder why Frederick Douglass thought the socialists were speaking arrant nonsense. (Source: Reason)
68. ASSIDUOUS
Pronunciation: uh-sij-oo-uh s
Meaning: Marked by care and persistent effort
Synonyms: industrious, sedulous, diligent, indefatigable, laborious
Antonyms: latent, quiescent, inoperative, inactive, adventitious
Usage: No wonder, then, that the Maori Party is the most assiduous anti-smoking legislator in Parliament. (Source: New Zealand Herald)
69. IMPASSIVE
Pronunciation: im-pas-iv
Meaning: Having or revealing little emotion or sensibility
Synonyms: stolid, phlegmatic, deadpan, callous, stoic
Antonyms: fervent, passionate, expressive, fiery, effusive
Usage: It's an interesting cross-section of people and situations, mostly presented to the reader in impassive but well-detailed fashion (source: Deccan Herald)
70. TRACTABLE
Pronunciation: trak-tuh-buh l
Meaning: Easily managed
Synonyms: compliant, docile, pliant, ductile, obedient
Antonyms: headstrong, defiant, mulish, obdurate, balky
Usage: Mr Obama has sometimes entertained the hope that the deal might strengthen moderates in Tehran and make Iran a more tractable partner. (source: The Economist)
71. FACSIMILE
Pronunciation: fak-sim-uh-lee
Meaning: An exact copy or reproduction
Synonyms: replica, imitation, clone, dupe, counterpart
Antonyms: aboriginal, archetype, paradigm, prototype
Usage: Yet while All For One avoids smoking wreck status, it nonetheless feels like a facsimile of a facsimile. (Source: Irish Independent)
72. PRECARIOUS
Pronunciation: pri-kair-ee-uh s
Meaning: dependent on circumstances beyond one's control
Synonyms: perilous, dubious, unstable, insecure, ticklish
Antonyms: certain, stable, assured, confirmed, conclusive
Usage: The 24-year-old works 20 hours a week at Pearson as a passenger service agent, a precarious job that earns her $12.75 an hour. (Source: Toronto Star)
73. TORPOR
Pronunciation: tawr-per
Meaning: Inactivity resulting from lethargy and lack of vigor or energy
Synonyms: languor, inertia, sloth, lassitude, stupor
Antonyms: vibrancy, vigor, animation, liveliness, dynamism
Usage: After the torpor of Van Gaal anybody – or any style of football – is likely to be more enjoyable (Source: The Guardian)
74. AGGRANDIZE
Pronunciation: uh-gran-dahyz
Meaning: Make appear better or greater (in power, wealth, quality, etc.) than reality
Synonyms: magnify, extend, expand, amplify, augment
Antonyms: degrade, lower, debase, abate, diminish
Usage: Not only do we aggrandize entrepreneurs who simply look and act the part and claim moral outrage when they fail to deliver the goods (Source: Fortune)
75. ANTEDILUVIAN
Pronunciation: an-tee-di-loo-vee-uh n
Meaning: Of or relating to the period before the biblical flood
Synonyms: ancient, antiquated, archaic, primitive, primordial
Antonyms: contemporary, modernistic, modern, up-to-date, present-day
Usage: His Antediluvian Tea was basically a laxative dressed up in a teabag. (Source: Boing Boing)
76. BEDIZEN
Pronunciation: bih-dahy-zuh n
Meaning: Decorate tastelessly
Synonyms: adorn, dandify, emblazon, beautify, ornament
Antonyms: blemish, darken, stain, taint, deface
Usage: Naturally, the whole cabin is bedizen with OLED technology, including a further development of Audi's virtual cockpit (Source: Carscoops)
77. BLANDISHMENT
Pronunciation: blan-dish-muh nt
Meaning: Flattery intended to persuade
Synonyms: cajolery, flattery, adulation, wheedling, sycophancy
Antonyms: repulsion, affront, criticism, dig, aversion
Usage: Since these feudal lords soon grew well accustomed to the blandishment that sprouted from their acquaintances. (Source: Huffington Post)
78. BUCOLIC
Pronunciation: byoo-kol-ik
Meaning: Relating to shepherds or herdsmen or devoted to raising sheep or cattle
Synonyms: pastoral, rustic, Arcadian, campestral, provincial
Antonyms: urban, metropolitan, civic, refined, cosmopolitan
Usage: Your self-professed 'bucolic socialist' style bring to mind the likes of Jean-Jacques Rousseau. (Source: The Independent)
79. CANARD
Pronunciation: kuh-nahrd
Meaning: A deliberately misleading fabrication
Synonyms: rumor, fabrication, falsity, hoax, bruit
Antonyms: verity, reality, actuality, veracity, authenticity
Usage: The canard upon which he based his campaign was that Jews were planning to destroy or take over Muslim holy sites. (Source: Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America)
80. COMPENDIUM
Pronunciation: kuh m-pen-dee-uh m
Meaning: A concise but comprehensive summary of a larger work
Synonyms: summary, epitome, abridgment, abstract, précis
Antonyms: broadening, salubrious, elongate, extension, exposition
Usage: That should not occlude the fact the Olympics is a compendium of everything that is awful about sports. (Source: The Big Lead)
81. DENOUEMENT
Pronunciation: dey-noo-mahn
Meaning: The outcome of a complex sequence of events
Synonyms: conclusion, outcome, solution, consummation, culmination
Antonyms: success, embark, actuate, advent, commence
Usage: Staving off several break points as he served for the title in a denouement he described as "the hardest game of life" (Source: The New Indian Express)
82. ENCOMIUM
Pronunciation: en-koh-mee-uh m
Meaning: A formal expression of praise
Synonyms: panegyric, eulogy, tribute, commendation, paean
Antonyms: rebuke, admonition, reprimand, censure, denunciation
Usage: You shouldn't repose your trust on the industrialists who shower encomium on you (Source: Business Standard)
83. ERUDITE
Pronunciation: er-yoo-dahyt
Meaning: Having or showing profound knowledge
Synonyms: learned, scholarly, profound, enlightened, highbrow
Antonyms: uneducated, benighted, uncultured, fatuous, uninstructed
Usage: The students found it difficult to follow the erudite lecture. (Source: The Hindu)
84. FILIBUSTER
Pronunciation: fil-uh-buhs-ter
Meaning: A legislator who gives long speeches in an effort to delay or obstruct legislation that he (or she) opposes
Synonyms: procrastination, hindrance, corsair, stall, linger
Antonyms: catalyst, impetus, incentive, progression, expedition
Usage: Hillary Clinton filibustered legislation to reform Fannie and Freddie Mae – institutions at the center of the Great Recession (Source: PolitiFact)
85. FRACAS
Pronunciation: frey-kuh s
Meaning: Noisy quarrel
Synonyms: brawl, affray, donnybrook, rumpus, tumult
Antonyms: peace, harmony, amity, compromise, concord
Usage: Eleven people arrested during a fracas at Epsom Downs Racecourse after Saturday's Derby have been bailed. (Source: BBC News)
86. GOSSAMER
Pronunciation: gos-uh-mer
Meaning: Characterized by unusual lightness and delicacy
Synonyms: diaphanous, sheer, delicate, flimsy, ethereal
Antonyms: coarse, massive, ponderous, rugged, anaerobic
Usage: If you don't know the deft and gossamer music of Bryn Harrison, this album would be a beautiful place to start. (Source: The Guardian)
87. HETERODOX
Pronunciation: het-er-uh-doks
Meaning: Characterized by departure from accepted beliefs or standards
Synonyms: dissident, heretical, nonconformist, unorthodox, iconoclastic
Antonyms: agnostic, devout, mainstream, nonsectarian, orthodox
Usage: It's not just taxes where Trump betrays his heterodox rhetoric to embrace unpopular, orthodox conservative policy. (Source: Vox)
88. IMPRECATION
Pronunciation: im-pri-key-shuh n
Meaning: A slanderous accusation
Synonyms: curse, malediction, oath, fulmination, blasphemy
Antonyms: blessing, benediction, benison, anoint, commendation
Usage: Feelings flow like molten lava. The dialogue overflows with edgy wit and acidulous arias of imprecation (Source: Telegraph.co.uk)
89. INCHOATE
Pronunciation: in-koh-it
Meaning: Only partly in existence; imperfectly formed
Synonyms: incipient, embryonic, rudimentary, amorphous, inceptive
Antonyms: developed, advanced, abounding, acatalectic, admirable
Usage: An idea, however inchoate, is in the air in Hanoi - and the government would very much like to see the concept grow. (Source: Huffington Post)
90. INSIPID
Pronunciation: in-sip-id
Meaning: Lacking taste, flavor or tang
Synonyms: vapid, tedious, prosaic, jejune, banal
Antonyms: delicious, poignant, savory, piquant, palatable
Usage: In one of the most insipid Liberal campaigns since John Hewson's Fightback, a double dissolution election was called over union corruption. (Source: The Australian)
91. IRRESOLUTE
Pronunciation: ih-rez-uh-loot
Meaning: Uncertain how to act or proceed
Synonyms: vacillating, uncertain, indecisive, indefinite, unsteady
Antonyms: vacillating, uncertain, indecisive, indefinite, unsteady
Usage: But a U.S. president threatening nations that don't comply doesn't advance U.S. interests; it makes us seem bullying and irresolute (Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune)
92. JUGGERNAUT
Pronunciation: juhg-er-nawt
Meaning: A massive inexorable force that seems to crush everything in its way
Synonyms: steamroller, barrage, cavalcade, monster, blitz
Antonyms: surrender, subjugate, withstand, succumb, acquiesce
Usage: WASPS back row juggernaut Nathan Hughes has been called up to train with England this week for the first time. (Source: Express.co.uk)
93. LAMBASTE
Pronunciation: lam-beyst
Meaning: Censure severely or angrily
Synonyms: thrash, lash, pummel, wallop, scourge
Antonyms: extol, compliment, laud, bless, applaud
Usage: West Tisbury residents lambaste film festival land deal. (Source: Martha's Vineyard Times)
94. OBSEQUIOUS
Pronunciation: uh b-see-kwee-uh s
Meaning: Attempting to win favor from influential people by flattery
Synonyms: servile, sycophantic, fawning, subservient, cringing
Antonyms: arrogant, assertive, disobedient, rebellious, defiant
Usage: Josh Jeffers is simply terrific as the obsequious and put upon Malvolio. (Source: Greenville News)
95. OPPROBRIUM
Pronunciation: uh-proh-bree-uh m
Meaning: A state of extreme dishonor
Synonyms: disgrace, infamy, obloquy, odium, ignominy
Antonyms: admiration, repute, appreciation, notoriety, adoration
Usage: Social opprobrium is fairly effective at shaming bigots into curtailing or even, in some cases, rethinking their opinions. (Source: Salon)
96. OVERWEENING
Pronunciation: oh-ver-wee-ning
Meaning: Unrestrained, especially with regard to feelings
Synonyms: haughty, presumptuous, conceited, uppity, insolent
Antonyms: modest, demure, meek, mousy, restrained
Usage: George Osborne had many failings, but perhaps his greatest was an overweening self-belief. (Source: The Times)
97. PATOIS
Pronunciation: pah-twah
Meaning: A characteristic language of a particular group
Synonyms: argot, dialect, jargon, lingo, vernacular
Antonyms: standard, literary, colloquial, customary, conventional
Usage: In local patois, bangla refers to country liquor, a fact that has caused much mirth on social media. (Source: The Quint)
98. PELLUCID
Pronunciation: puh-loo-sid
Meaning: Transmitting light; able to be seen through with clarity
Synonyms: transparent, limpid, clear, crystalline, see-through
Antonyms: cryptic, foggy, incomprehensible, indefinite, nebulous
Usage: Girls walk around with pellucid plastic covering the fresh ink on their reddened skin. (Source: Irish Independent)
99. PUISSANT
Pronunciation: pyoo-uh-suh nt
Meaning: Powerful
Synonyms: potent, mighty, vigorous, strong, energetic
Antonyms: impotent, helpless, convivial, feeble, impuissant
Usage: France had suddenly grown to her full stature; like the contemporary England of John Milton, she was become a " noble and puissant nation, rousing herself like a strong man after sleep. (Source: yourdictionary.com)
100. QUALM
Pronunciation: kwahm
Meaning: Uneasiness about the fitness of an action
Synonyms: misgiving, scruple, uncertainty, demur, queasiness
Antonyms: confidence, certitude, assuredness, brashness, constancy
Usage: The poison is killing them but they are willing to swallow it without a slight qualm (Source: Eastern Mirror)
A thorough revision of these 100 vocabulary words for MBA Exams will speed your final preparation for MBA Entrance exams. If you find this wordlist useful, share it with your friends preparing for the MBA Exams to help them enhance vocabulary.
