MBA Verbal Ability: Top 100 Vocabulary words to expect in the exam

Preparing for the Verbal ability section seems quite doable when it comes to the MBA entrance exams. However, there are some section that often gets ignored due to other time consuming sections demanding more time and attention. While there is a huge target to study for the entrance exams such as CAT, XAT, CMAT and other MBA entrance exams, it happens that Vocabulary takes a back seat due to time constrains. Considering the complexity which goes into preparing for the exam and the time constraint faced by the MBA exam aspirants, we have compiled a list of 100 vocabulary words that will fast track your comprehension power.

We suggest that when language comprehension section is concerned, the best strategy to brush up your skills would be to review the Word list. It would help you keep a check on important vocabulary words. It will grease up your comprehension skills as you would be aware of high-level vocab. It is easy to read 100 vocabulary words on the go even when you have less time in hand and more to prepare for the exam.

Here are 100 most used vocabulary words asked in the MBA entrance exams. Take a look and solve the RCs in the exam speedily:

1. Factotum

Pronunciation: fak-toh-tuh m

Meaning: An employee or official who has various different responsibilities to handle

Synonyms: Retainer, Servant, workaholic, odd-job person

Usage: She might appear as the perfect factotum; and indeed she was.



2. Nostrum

Pronunciation: nos-truh m

Meaning: Patent medicine whose efficacy is questionable.

Synonyms: catholicon, elixir, medicine, remedy, treatment, cure, drug

Usage: Riyah gave her sister a nostrum to allay her allergy towards the pollen grains



3. Brook

Pronunciation: broo k

Meaning: A natural stream of water smaller than a river

Synonyms: beck, creek, streamlet, branch, river, watercourse, spring

Usage: This brook dried up every year in the summer



4. Liturgy

Pronunciation: lit-er-jee

Meaning: A form of public worship; ritual.

Synonyms: observance, rite, sacrament, celebration, ceremonial

Usage: People's faith is being choked out by the thorns of fabricated liturgy (Source: Church Militant)



5. Larceny

Pronunciation: lahr-suh-nee

Meaning: The act of taking something from someone unlawfully

Synonyms: burglary, Crime, stealing, touch, stealing, pilfering

Antonyms: return, pay, reimbursement, compensation

Usage: The larceny is appalling at Kennedy International



6. Quixotic

Pronunciation: kwik-sot-ik

Meaning: Not sensible about practical matters; idealistic and unrealistic

Synonyms: dreamy, foolish, impractical, impulsive, unrealistic

Antonyms: hardheaded, hard-nosed, tough-minded, unsentimental; practical, pragmatic

Usage: Our quixotic prime minister may need Labour to save him in Europe. (Source: The Guardian-20-Feb-2016)



7. Quash

Pronunciation: kwosh

Meaning: to put down or suppress completely; quell; subdue

Synonyms: crush, pull down, quell, repress, beat, overcome

Antonyms: abet, aid, assist, back, help, prop up, support; foment, incite

Usage: The Punjab and Haryana High Court today refused to quash an FIR registered against two youngsters in a criminal intimidation case. (Source: Chandigarh Tribune)



8. Skullduggery

skuhl-duhg-uh-ree

Meaning: an instance of dishonest or deceitful behavior; trick.

Synonyms: crafty; trickery; chicanery; duplicity; guile; perfidy; falsehood

Antonyms: truthfulness; loyalty; trustworthiness; truthfulness; honesty

Usage: The tax is high on years of expediency and governmental skullduggery in arming and feeding and giving harbour to such factions (Source: Firstpost)



9. Ludicrous

Pronunciation: loo-di-kruh s

Meaning: Broadly or extravagantly humorous; resembling farce

Synonyms: foolish, comical, outlandish, silly, laughable, crazy, funnys

Antonyms: grave, tragic, sensible, logical, reasonable

Usage: Meet the epically ludicrous instrument that uses 2,000 steel marbles to make music. (source: Classic FM)

10. Lachrymose

Pronunciation: lak-ruh-mohs

Meaning: Showing sorrow;

Synonyms: sad, teary, weeping, weepy, melancholy, blue, dejected, gloomy

Antonyms: beaming, chuckling, giggling, grinning, laughing, smilings

Usage: While presidents, being also human, may be allowed some display of emotion, they cannot be lachrymose all the time. (Source: Philippine Star)

11. Admonish

Pronunciation: ad-mon-ish

Meaning: Warn strongly; put on guard, to caution, advise, or counsel against something.

Synonyms: berate, censure, chide, rebuke, reprimand, scold, warn, hoists

Antonyms: approve, endorse, sanction; applaud, extol, hail, laud, praise, salute, tout

Usage: The two acts of mercy being focused on this March in the Archdiocese of Portland will be to forgive offenses and to admonish sinners. (Source: Catholic Sentinel-15-Mar-2016)

12. Tirade

Pronunciation: tahy-reyd or tahy-reyd

Meaning: A speech of violent denunciation

Synonyms: harangue, ranting, screed, sermon, anger, censure, dispute

Antonyms: peace, harmony, agreement, calm, praise, accord, unperturbed

Usage: Australian movie star Rebel Wilson has launched a vitriolic Twitter tirade at a journalist who allegedly “harassed” her sick grandmother. (Source: The New Daily-28-Feb-2016)

13. Labyrinthine

Pronunciation: lab-uh-rin-thin, -theen

Meaning: Resembling a labyrinth in form or complexity

Synonyms: intricate, meandering, serpentine, twisting, winding, complex, mazy

Antonyms: simple, straight, blunt, candid, apparent, clear, definite, even, explicit

Usage: The sentences that once sang became so labyrinthine in complexity that the reader got lost in the maze. (Source: The Independent-28-Mar-2016)

14. Alacrity

Pronunciation: uh-lak-ri-tee

Meaning: Liveliness and eagerness

Synonyms: alertness, avidity, briskness, cheerfulness, sprightliness, willingnesss

Antonyms: apathy, aversion, slowness, dullness, delay, amble, lethargy

Usage: The Prime Minister asked the party to embrace technology with greater alacrity and enthusiasm

15. Laconic

Pronunciation: luh-kon-ik

Meaning: luh-kon-ik

Synonyms: terse, pithy, brief, compact, crisp, curt, succinct

Antonyms: circuitous, circumlocutory, diffuse, long-winded, prolix, rambling, verbose, windy, wordy

Usage: Greater difficulty exists to enforce the laconic safeguards of the Aadhaar Act. (source: Medianama.com)

16. Amorphous

Pronunciation: uh-mawr-fuh s

Meaning: lacking definite form; having no specific shape; formlesss

Synonyms: irregular, unformed, unshaped, shapeless, unshaped, formless, vague

Antonyms: coherent, ordered, orderly, organized; clear, decided, definite, distinct

Usage: Transmission electron microscopy image showing different levels of crystallinity embedded in the amorphous matrix of the alloy. (source: AZoM)

17. Wanton

Pronunciation: won-tn

Meaning: deliberate and without motive or provocation; uncalled-for; headstrong; willful; sexually lawless or unrestrained

Synonyms: Lewd, promiscuous, abandoned, lax, libertine, libidinouss

Antonyms: correct, decorous, genteel, nice, polite, proper, respectable, seemly; innocuous

Usage: The park was full of people fishing and relaxing. I think it's shocking that they were just walking along carrying out this wanton destruction (Source: lasgow Evening Times)

18. Vociferouss

Pronunciation: voh-sif-er-uh s

Meaning: Conspicuously and offensively loud; given to vehement outcrys

Synonyms: vehement, noisy, clamorous, boisterous, clamant, ranting

Antonyms: noiseless, quiet, silent, soundless, still; calm, hushed, subdued

Usage: The invasive gypsy moth is a vociferous eater during its caterpillar phase. (Source: The News Tribune)

19. Utilitarian

Pronunciation: yoo-til-i-tair-ee-uh n

Meaning: having regard to utility or usefulness rather than beauty, ornamentation, etc

Synonyms: functional, pragmatic, effective, serviceable, useful

Antonyms: unserviceable, nonfunctional, impractical, unnecessary, useless

Usage: Modern philosophy was by two important “schools” of thought: individualism and utilitarianism. (source: Business 2 Community)

20. Vicissitude

Pronunciation: vi-sis-i-tood, -tyood

Meaning: a change or variation occurring in the course of something; interchange or alternation

Synonyms: variation, fluctuation, permutation, alteration, diversity

Antonyms: uniformity, stability, similarity, stagnation, conformity

Usage: However, our ancestors concluded that the vicissitude could be corrected by better government. (Source: Patriot Post)

21. Upbraid

Pronunciation: uhp-breyds

Meaning: Express criticism towardss

Synonyms: admonish, berate, chide, blame, reams

Antonyms: approve, forgive, laud, compliment, praise

Usage: approve, forgive, laud, compliment, praise

22. Vilify

Pronunciation: vil-uh-fahy

Meaning: Spread negative information about

Synonyms: defame, malign, mistreat, jinx, slander

Antonyms: favour, glorify, laud, exalt, praise

Usage: The pair have since been vilified for their actions and have been accused of being "spiteful". (Source: Belfast Telegraph)

23. Desiccate

Pronunciation: des-i-keyts

Meaning: Lacking vitality or spirit; lifeless; to dry thoroughly

Synonyms: preserve, dehydrate, keep, divest, drain

Antonyms: dampen, grow, moisten, expand, soak

Usage: As an organic farmer, he couldn't use a chemical to desiccate the wheat, and it's highly unlikely the rabbi would have allowed it anyway. (source: ew York Times)

24. Smitheeens

Pronunciation: smith-uh-reenz

Meaning: A collection of small fragments considered as a whole

Synonyms: chunk, atom, crumb, iota, fraction

Antonyms: entire, total, lot, whole, complete

Usage: Two main classrooms were "smashed to smithereens", with the school swimming pool caved in and tennis courts destroyed. (Source: Waikato Times)

25. Whimper

Pronunciation: hwim-per, wim

Meaning: to cry with low, plaintive, broken sounds

Synonyms: moan, weep, blubber, fuss, snivel

Antonyms: bawl, bark, clamor, shriek, rout

Usage: The Broadcast Media Law ended with a whimper yesterday but there was still time for a last tussle in Congress (Source: Buenos Aires Herald)

26. enthrall

Pronunciation: en-thrawl

Meaning: Hold spellbound

Synonyms: beguile, bewitch, enchant, intrigue, rivet

Antonyms: bore, disgust, incite, repel, liberate

Usage: It was his oratory, imbedded with moral values of mankind, that did enthrall not only the senior students but also the primary class' kids (Source: E-Pao.net)

27. Catastrophic

Pronunciation: kat-uh-strof-ik

Meaning: of the nature of a catastrophe, or disastrous event

Synonyms: calamitous, cataclysmic, disastrous, fatal, ruinous, tragic

Antonyms: calamitous, cataclysmic, disastrous, fatal, ruinous, tragic

Usage: A Latvian farm worker driving in Scotland for the first time killed a Perthshire father in a "catastrophic" collision (Source: BBC News)

28. Zenith

Pronunciation: zee-nith OR zen-ith

Meaning: The culminating-point of prosperity, influence, or greatness.

Synonyms: acme, apex, apogee, pinnacle, summit

Antonyms: acme, apex, apogee, pinnacle, summit

Usage: Modern Times, released on April 2, 1981, represents the zenith of the brief heavier-rocking period between Jefferson Starship‘s Marty Balin era (Source: ultimateclassicrock.com)

29. Zealot

Pronunciation: zel-uh t

Meaning: One who espouses a cause or pursues an object in an immoderately partisan manner.

Synonyms: activist, diehard, fanatic, radical, militant

Antonyms: conservative, moderate, balanced, cautious, gentle

Usage: Iran is bolstering its key ally Syria by sending a paramilitary force full of zealot student soldiers fiercely loyal to the Islamic Republic (source: Daily Caller)

30. Writhe

Pronunciation: rahyth

Meaning: To twist the body, face, or limbs or as in pain or distress.

Synonyms: wince, wiggle, agonize, distort, suffer

Antonyms: straighten, uncoil, align, uncurl, unravel

Usage: The prawns are seen wriggling and writhing on the skewers, which are placed on a plate on the table. (Source: The Sun)

31. Wizen

Pronunciation: wiz-uh n; wee-zuh n

Meaning: To become or cause to become withered or dry.

Synonyms: divest, drain, parch, wither, devitalize

Antonyms: fill, grow, expand, moisturize, soak

Usage: After they chewed through my carpet, I started to wizen up. (Source: Top Dog Tips)

32. Witticism

Pronunciation: wit-uh-siz-uh m

Meaning: A witty, brilliant, or original saying or sentiment.

Synonyms: gibe, gag, jest, pun, sally

Antonyms: dullness, gravity, seriousness, sobriety, solemnity, stolidity, stupidity

Usage: That witticism leaps to mind as the economics world gushes over India's new central bank head Urjit Patel. (Source: Barron's)

33. Vincible

Pronunciation: vin-suh-buh l

Meaning: Conquerable.

Synonyms: conquerable, vulnerable, vanquishable, surmountable, indefensible

Antonyms: unconquerable, defendable, indomitable, invincible, insurmountable

Usage: The core of the team also is the same as the one that proved all too vincible last year. (source: Sporting News)

34. Vignette

Pronunciation: vin-yet

Meaning: A picture having a background or that is shaded off gradually.

Synonyms: sketch, picture, illustration, portrait, depiction

Antonyms: original, real, camouflage, substantive, Landscape

Usage: Every Olympic closing ceremony features a small vignette made by the next host city to get people. (SOURCE: SB Nation)

35. Vertigo

Pronunciation: vur-ti-goh

Meaning: Dizziness

Synonyms: giddiness, lightheadedness, abscess, wooziness, instability

Antonyms: stability, penetration, gravity, clear-headed, languid

Usage: He can be seen twirling at high speed at the very edge of the roof – which might make those suffering from vertigo want to look away. (Source: RT)

36. Usurp

Pronunciation: yoo-surp, -zurp

Meaning: To take possession of by force.

Synonyms: take over, seize, confiscate, expropriate, annex

Antonyms: relinquish, surrender, accede, acquiesce, resign

Usage: Opponents argue that such an approach would usurp states' rights and create an unneeded new layer of bureaucracy. (source: Baltimore Sun)

37. Undulate

Pronunciation: uhn-juh-leyt

Meaning: To move like a wave or in waves.

Synonyms: roll, wave, ripple, swing, oscillate

Antonyms: peaceful, smooth, serene, flat, stick

Usage: The Krall swarm looks absolutely fantastic, the way the ships undulate and move like they are almost alive is wonderfully creepy. (Source: Redshirts Always Die)

38. Tyranny

Pronunciation: tir-uh-nee

Meaning: Absolute power arbitrarily or unjustly administrated.

Synonyms: despotism, dictatorship, autocracy, monocracy, autarchy

Antonyms: democracy, republic, liberty, autonomy, compassion

Usage: Majoritarian governments were often thought of as being characterised by the tyranny of the numbers (Source:Kathmandu Post)

39. Turgid

Pronunciation: tur-jid

Meaning: Swollen

Synonyms: tumid, inflated, bombastic, tumescent , bloated

Antonyms: deflated, decreased, diminished, contracted, chapfallen

Usage: Returning Griezmann fails to inspire turgid visitors. (Source: FourFourTwo)

40. Trepidation

Pronunciation: trep-i-dey-shuh

Meaning: Nervous uncertainty of feeling.

Synonyms: perturbation, uneasiness, agitation, dismay, anxiety

Antonyms: calm, equanimity, contentment, assurance, peace

Usage: Maybe they will encounter other Muslims with less fear, trepidation and, just perhaps, with more friendliness. (Source: Bucks County Courier Times)

41. Transgress

Pronunciation: trans-gres

Meaning: To break a law.

Synonyms: infringe, violate, trespass, disobey, contravene

Antonyms: comply, acquiesce, comply, acquire, obey

Usage: The officers should be careful not to transgress human rights. (Source: The Hindu)

42. Tranquilize

Pronunciation: trang-kwuh-lahyz

Meaning: To soothe.

Synonyms: soothe, pacify, appease, sedate, sedate,

Antonyms: agitate, incite, commove, perturb, foment

Usage: A buffalo that ran amok near Medical College here on Monday was shot dead as the authorities concerned failed to tranquilize it. (Source: Times of India)

43. Sybarite

Pronunciation: sib-uh-rahyt

Meaning: A luxurious person.

Synonyms: hedonist, epicurean, gourmet, bon vivant, wanton

Antonyms: puritan, ascetic, prude, austere, Spartan

Usage: At the top of the list: the duck-fat burger at Sybarite Pig in Boca Raton. (source: New Times Broward-Palm Beach)

44. Swarthy

Pronunciation: swawr-th ee

Meaning: Having a dark hue, especially a dark or sunburned complexion

Synonyms: raven, ebony, dusky, sable, brunet

Antonyms: blond, luminous, pallid, pasty, bright

Usage: Terrorist was 29-year-old Islamic radical," shrieked TMZ's headline, accompanied by a photo of the swarthy killer. (Source: Mic)

45. Surreptitious

Pronunciation: sur-uh p-tish-uh s

Meaning: Clandestine

Synonyms: stealthy, covert, secretive, concealed, sneak

Antonyms: honest, overt, evident, apparent, unconcealed

Usage: The CEO of First in Dallas offered up a large conference room and some office space to our bank for a surreptitious conduct of the examination (Source: Banking Exchange)

46. Subterfuge

Pronunciation: suhb-ter-fyooj

Meaning: Evasion

Synonyms: artifice, deception, wile, maneuver, deceit

Antonyms: honesty, openness, artlessness, bluntness, disbursement

Usage: But the court rightly dismissed those arguments, finding them to be mere subterfuge in an effort to block women from getting abortions. (Source: Norwich Bulletin)

47. Subservience

Pronunciation: suh b-sur-vee-uh nt

Meaning: The quality, character, or condition of being servilely following another's behests

Synonyms: servility, obedience, subjection, docility, humility

Antonyms: domination, obstinacy, sovereignty , arrogance, balkiness

Usage: Ordinary people can defeat the Right, but doing so will require ending our subservience to the Democratic Party (Source: Jacobin magazine)

48. Suave

Pronunciation: swahv

Meaning: Smooth and pleasant in manner.

Synonyms: urbane, unctuous, courteous, debonair, gracious

Antonyms: gawky, awkward, inelegant, acidulous, brusque

Usage: The Portuguese coach looked suave in a suit as he headed out to his car before being driven away (Source: Mirror.co.uk)

50. Stratagem

Pronunciation: strat-uh-juh m

Meaning: Any clever trick or device for obtaining an advantage.

Synonyms: artifice, dodge, manoeuvre, wile, intrigue

Antonyms: counsel, artlessness, advocate, caution, advise

Usage: There is also one other gaping flaw in Smith's grand stratagem. (Source: Daily Mail)

51. Stolid

Pronunciation: stol-id

Meaning: Expressing no power of feeling or perceiving.

Synonyms: phlegmatic, doltish, stoical, apathetic, indifferent

Antonyms: vivacious, fervent, exuberant, sagacious, mawkish

Usage: No matter how freewheeling the music, though, Gunn kept a stolid, even stern expression and generally low profile while he played. (Source: The Quietus)

52. Somniferous

Pronunciation: som-nif-er-uh s

Meaning: Tending to produce sleep.

Synonyms: soporific, somnific, somnolent, drowsy, slumberous

Antonyms: simulative, awakening, invigorating, refreshing, reviving

Usage: Ms. Schwend's play “The Other Thing,” at Second Stage uptown last year, turned thrilling after a somniferous first half (source: New York Times)

53. Sluggard

Pronunciation: sluhg-erd

Meaning: A person habitually lazy or idle

Synonyms: lazybones, slouch, dawdler, fainéant , slacker

Antonyms: hummer, hustler, rustler, highflier, toiler

Usage: Does it really make players, particularly your sluggard, moping millennial, go out and get some sunshine and exercise? (Source: Long Beach Press Telegram)

54. Geniality

Pronunciation: jeen-yuh li-tee

Meaning: Warmth and kindliness of disposition

Synonyms: cordiality, amiability, affability, bonhomie, benevolence

Antonyms: discourtesy, grumpiness, incivility, aloofness, asperity

Usage: But while his geniality and ability both seem nearly endless, the Met and Mr. Nézet-Séguin would do well (Source: New York Times)

55. Gibe

Pronunciation: jahyb

Meaning: To utter taunts or reproaches

Synonyms: Sarcasm, Swipe, derision, taunt, sneer

Antonyms: Admire, applause, laud, approve, endorse

Usage: Mr. Trump's campaign did not respond to questions about its social media director's gibe at Mr. Ryan (Source: CNBC)

56. Glutinous

Pronunciation: gloot-n-uh s

Meaning: Sticky

Synonyms: viscid, viscous, mucilaginous, gelatinous, clammy

Antonyms: capricious, fluent, non-adhesive, baffling, erratic

Usage: The pulut udang is made from only two ingredients; glutinous rice with a filling of spicy dried shrimps. (Source: Malay Mail Online)

57. Gourmand

Pronunciation: goo r-mahnd

Meaning: A connoisseur in the delicacies of the table.

Synonyms: epicure, gourmet, glutton, connoisseur, bon vivant

Antonyms: muncher, nibbler, blamer, consumer, eroder

Usage: People who had psychosomatic complaints were probably malingering

58. Grotesque

Pronunciation: groh-tesk

Meaning: Incongruously composed or ill-proportioned

Synonyms: bizarre, outlandish, queer, freakish, ludicrous

Antonyms: aesthetic, classy, bonny, comely, elegant

Usage: During the pro-life event, a local Satanist group arrived and conducted a disturbingly grotesque counter-protest. (source: LifeNews.com)

59. Harangue

Pronunciation: huh-rang

Meaning: A tirade

Synonyms: screed, spiel, oration, jeremiad, hassle, exhortation

Antonyms: tribute, homage, eulogy, citation, accolade

Usage: In the digital age, what would matter was crudeness of the harangue. (source: Miami Herald)

60. EMULATE

Pronunciation: em-yuh-lit

Meaning: imitate with effort to equal or surpass

Synonyms: imitate, mimic, compete, mirror, echo

Antonyms: derive, jostle, neglect , repulse, transfer

Usage: Ahmed Musa wants to emulate former Arsenal striker Nwankwo Kanu ahead of his debut Premier League campaign with Leicester. (Souce: Teamtalk.com)

61. Fanatical

Pronunciation: fuh-nat-i-kuh l

Meaning: motivated or characterized by an extreme

Synonyms: zealot, extremist, freak, radical, bigot

Antonyms: cynic, apostate, passionless, moderate, temperate

Usage: Thunder evens series with more physical, fanatical approach. (Source: NewsOK.com)

62. MELLIFLUOUS

Pronunciation: muh-lif-loo-uh s

Meaning: sweet-sounding

Synonyms: dulcet, mellow, honeyed, melodic, lyrical

Antonyms: jarring, blatant, grating, coarse, gruff

Usage: Audiences were spellbound by mellifluous singing of Bhajans presented at the Katha (source: Free Press Journal)

63. DELECTABLE

Pronunciation: dih-lek-tuh-buh l

Meaning: delightful

Synonyms: delicious, scrumptious, ambrosial, savory, dainty

Antonyms: offensive, repulsive, unpleasant, distasteful, unsavory

Usage: Symphony in C is a delectable degustation of a ballet, with each rich course immensely satisfying in itself (source: dailytelegraph.com.au)

64. Sumptuous

Pronunciation: suhmp-choo-uh s

Meaning: entailing great expense

Synonyms: luxurious, lavish, opulent, magnificent, palatial

Antonyms: ascetic, austere, destitute, impoverished, abstinent

Usage: Young certainly made the most of the music's variety, whether it was diaphanously light or rich and sumptuous (Source: The Guardian)

65. ABSCOND

Pronunciation: ab-skond

Meaning: Run away

Synonyms: flee, skedaddle, depart, scram, elope

Antonyms: abide, yield, endure, dwell, adhere

Usage: Petronijevic added that the Serbian government had provided guarantees that Karadzic would not abscond. (source: Balkan Insight)

66. INVEIGH

Pronunciation: in-vey

Meaning: Complain bitterly

Synonyms: object, berate, declaim, scold, censure

Antonyms: flatter, praise, acclaim, cajole, idolize

Usage: Politicians who inveigh against corruption in countries where it's chronic will lose credibility (Source: Reuters UK)

67. ARRANT

Pronunciation: ar-uh nt

Meaning: Without qualification

Synonyms: utter, flagrant, absolute, gross, unmitigated

Antonyms: jejune, defective, mitigated, conditional, contingent

Usage: No wonder why Frederick Douglass thought the socialists were speaking arrant nonsense. (Source: Reason)

68. ASSIDUOUS

Pronunciation: uh-sij-oo-uh s

Meaning: Marked by care and persistent effort

Synonyms: industrious, sedulous, diligent, indefatigable, laborious

Antonyms: latent, quiescent, inoperative, inactive, adventitious

Usage: No wonder, then, that the Maori Party is the most assiduous anti-smoking legislator in Parliament. (Source: New Zealand Herald)

69. IMPASSIVE

Pronunciation: im-pas-iv

Meaning: Having or revealing little emotion or sensibility

Synonyms: stolid, phlegmatic, deadpan, callous, stoic

Antonyms: fervent, passionate, expressive, fiery, effusive

Usage: It's an interesting cross-section of people and situations, mostly presented to the reader in impassive but well-detailed fashion (source: Deccan Herald)

70. TRACTABLE

Pronunciation: trak-tuh-buh l

Meaning: Easily managed

Synonyms: compliant, docile, pliant, ductile, obedient

Antonyms: headstrong, defiant, mulish, obdurate, balky

Usage: Mr Obama has sometimes entertained the hope that the deal might strengthen moderates in Tehran and make Iran a more tractable partner. (source: The Economist)

71. FACSIMILE

Pronunciation: fak-sim-uh-lee

Meaning: An exact copy or reproduction

Synonyms: replica, imitation, clone, dupe, counterpart

Antonyms: aboriginal, archetype, paradigm, prototype

Usage: Yet while All For One avoids smoking wreck status, it nonetheless feels like a facsimile of a facsimile. (Source: Irish Independent)

72. PRECARIOUS

Pronunciation: pri-kair-ee-uh s

Meaning: dependent on circumstances beyond one's control

Synonyms: perilous, dubious, unstable, insecure, ticklish

Antonyms: certain, stable, assured, confirmed, conclusive

Usage: The 24-year-old works 20 hours a week at Pearson as a passenger service agent, a precarious job that earns her $12.75 an hour. (Source: Toronto Star)

73. TORPOR

Pronunciation: tawr-per

Meaning: Inactivity resulting from lethargy and lack of vigor or energy

Synonyms: languor, inertia, sloth, lassitude, stupor

Antonyms: vibrancy, vigor, animation, liveliness, dynamism

Usage: After the torpor of Van Gaal anybody – or any style of football – is likely to be more enjoyable (Source: The Guardian)

74. AGGRANDIZE

Pronunciation: uh-gran-dahyz

Meaning: Make appear better or greater (in power, wealth, quality, etc.) than reality

Synonyms: magnify, extend, expand, amplify, augment

Antonyms: degrade, lower, debase, abate, diminish

Usage: Not only do we aggrandize entrepreneurs who simply look and act the part and claim moral outrage when they fail to deliver the goods (Source: Fortune)

75. ANTEDILUVIAN

Pronunciation: an-tee-di-loo-vee-uh n

Meaning: Of or relating to the period before the biblical flood

Synonyms: ancient, antiquated, archaic, primitive, primordial

Antonyms: contemporary, modernistic, modern, up-to-date, present-day

Usage: His Antediluvian Tea was basically a laxative dressed up in a teabag. (Source: Boing Boing)

76. BEDIZEN

Pronunciation: bih-dahy-zuh n

Meaning: Decorate tastelessly

Synonyms: adorn, dandify, emblazon, beautify, ornament

Antonyms: blemish, darken, stain, taint, deface

Usage: Naturally, the whole cabin is bedizen with OLED technology, including a further development of Audi's virtual cockpit (Source: Carscoops)

77. BLANDISHMENT

Pronunciation: blan-dish-muh nt

Meaning: Flattery intended to persuade

Synonyms: cajolery, flattery, adulation, wheedling, sycophancy

Antonyms: repulsion, affront, criticism, dig, aversion

Usage: Since these feudal lords soon grew well accustomed to the blandishment that sprouted from their acquaintances. (Source: Huffington Post)

78. BUCOLIC

Pronunciation: byoo-kol-ik

Meaning: Relating to shepherds or herdsmen or devoted to raising sheep or cattle

Synonyms: pastoral, rustic, Arcadian, campestral, provincial

Antonyms: urban, metropolitan, civic, refined, cosmopolitan

Usage: Your self-professed 'bucolic socialist' style bring to mind the likes of Jean-Jacques Rousseau. (Source: The Independent)

79. CANARD

Pronunciation: kuh-nahrd

Meaning: A deliberately misleading fabrication

Synonyms: rumor, fabrication, falsity, hoax, bruit

Antonyms: verity, reality, actuality, veracity, authenticity

Usage: The canard upon which he based his campaign was that Jews were planning to destroy or take over Muslim holy sites. (Source: Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America)

80. COMPENDIUM

Pronunciation: kuh m-pen-dee-uh m

Meaning: A concise but comprehensive summary of a larger work

Synonyms: summary, epitome, abridgment, abstract, précis

Antonyms: broadening, salubrious, elongate, extension, exposition

Usage: That should not occlude the fact the Olympics is a compendium of everything that is awful about sports. (Source: The Big Lead)

81. DENOUEMENT

Pronunciation: dey-noo-mahn

Meaning: The outcome of a complex sequence of events

Synonyms: conclusion, outcome, solution, consummation, culmination

Antonyms: success, embark, actuate, advent, commence

Usage: Staving off several break points as he served for the title in a denouement he described as "the hardest game of life" (Source: The New Indian Express)

82. ENCOMIUM

Pronunciation: en-koh-mee-uh m

Meaning: A formal expression of praise

Synonyms: panegyric, eulogy, tribute, commendation, paean

Antonyms: rebuke, admonition, reprimand, censure, denunciation

Usage: You shouldn't repose your trust on the industrialists who shower encomium on you (Source: Business Standard)

83. ERUDITE

Pronunciation: er-yoo-dahyt

Meaning: Having or showing profound knowledge

Synonyms: learned, scholarly, profound, enlightened, highbrow

Antonyms: uneducated, benighted, uncultured, fatuous, uninstructed

Usage: The students found it difficult to follow the erudite lecture. (Source: The Hindu)

84. FILIBUSTER

Pronunciation: fil-uh-buhs-ter

Meaning: A legislator who gives long speeches in an effort to delay or obstruct legislation that he (or she) opposes

Synonyms: procrastination, hindrance, corsair, stall, linger

Antonyms: catalyst, impetus, incentive, progression, expedition

Usage: Hillary Clinton filibustered legislation to reform Fannie and Freddie Mae – institutions at the center of the Great Recession (Source: PolitiFact)

85. FRACAS

Pronunciation: frey-kuh s

Meaning: Noisy quarrel

Synonyms: brawl, affray, donnybrook, rumpus, tumult

Antonyms: peace, harmony, amity, compromise, concord

Usage: Eleven people arrested during a fracas at Epsom Downs Racecourse after Saturday's Derby have been bailed. (Source: BBC News)

86. GOSSAMER

Pronunciation: gos-uh-mer

Meaning: Characterized by unusual lightness and delicacy

Synonyms: diaphanous, sheer, delicate, flimsy, ethereal

Antonyms: coarse, massive, ponderous, rugged, anaerobic

Usage: If you don't know the deft and gossamer music of Bryn Harrison, this album would be a beautiful place to start. (Source: The Guardian)

87. HETERODOX

Pronunciation: het-er-uh-doks

Meaning: Characterized by departure from accepted beliefs or standards

Synonyms: dissident, heretical, nonconformist, unorthodox, iconoclastic

Antonyms: agnostic, devout, mainstream, nonsectarian, orthodox

Usage: It's not just taxes where Trump betrays his heterodox rhetoric to embrace unpopular, orthodox conservative policy. (Source: Vox)

88. IMPRECATION

Pronunciation: im-pri-key-shuh n

Meaning: A slanderous accusation

Synonyms: curse, malediction, oath, fulmination, blasphemy

Antonyms: blessing, benediction, benison, anoint, commendation

Usage: Feelings flow like molten lava. The dialogue overflows with edgy wit and acidulous arias of imprecation (Source: Telegraph.co.uk)

89. INCHOATE

Pronunciation: in-koh-it

Meaning: Only partly in existence; imperfectly formed

Synonyms: incipient, embryonic, rudimentary, amorphous, inceptive

Antonyms: developed, advanced, abounding, acatalectic, admirable

Usage: An idea, however inchoate, is in the air in Hanoi - and the government would very much like to see the concept grow. (Source: Huffington Post)

90. INSIPID

Pronunciation: in-sip-id

Meaning: Lacking taste, flavor or tang

Synonyms: vapid, tedious, prosaic, jejune, banal

Antonyms: delicious, poignant, savory, piquant, palatable

Usage: In one of the most insipid Liberal campaigns since John Hewson's Fightback, a double dissolution election was called over union corruption. (Source: The Australian)

91. IRRESOLUTE

Pronunciation: ih-rez-uh-loot

Meaning: Uncertain how to act or proceed

Synonyms: vacillating, uncertain, indecisive, indefinite, unsteady

Antonyms: vacillating, uncertain, indecisive, indefinite, unsteady

Usage: But a U.S. president threatening nations that don't comply doesn't advance U.S. interests; it makes us seem bullying and irresolute (Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune)

92. JUGGERNAUT

Pronunciation: juhg-er-nawt

Meaning: A massive inexorable force that seems to crush everything in its way

Synonyms: steamroller, barrage, cavalcade, monster, blitz

Antonyms: surrender, subjugate, withstand, succumb, acquiesce

Usage: WASPS back row juggernaut Nathan Hughes has been called up to train with England this week for the first time. (Source: Express.co.uk)

93. LAMBASTE

Pronunciation: lam-beyst

Meaning: Censure severely or angrily

Synonyms: thrash, lash, pummel, wallop, scourge

Antonyms: extol, compliment, laud, bless, applaud

Usage: West Tisbury residents lambaste film festival land deal. (Source: Martha's Vineyard Times)

94. OBSEQUIOUS

Pronunciation: uh b-see-kwee-uh s

Meaning: Attempting to win favor from influential people by flattery

Synonyms: servile, sycophantic, fawning, subservient, cringing

Antonyms: arrogant, assertive, disobedient, rebellious, defiant

Usage: Josh Jeffers is simply terrific as the obsequious and put upon Malvolio. (Source: Greenville News)

95. OPPROBRIUM

Pronunciation: uh-proh-bree-uh m

Meaning: A state of extreme dishonor

Synonyms: disgrace, infamy, obloquy, odium, ignominy

Antonyms: admiration, repute, appreciation, notoriety, adoration

Usage: Social opprobrium is fairly effective at shaming bigots into curtailing or even, in some cases, rethinking their opinions. (Source: Salon)

96. OVERWEENING

Pronunciation: oh-ver-wee-ning

Meaning: Unrestrained, especially with regard to feelings

Synonyms: haughty, presumptuous, conceited, uppity, insolent

Antonyms: modest, demure, meek, mousy, restrained

Usage: George Osborne had many failings, but perhaps his greatest was an overweening self-belief. (Source: The Times)

97. PATOIS

Pronunciation: pah-twah

Meaning: A characteristic language of a particular group

Synonyms: argot, dialect, jargon, lingo, vernacular

Antonyms: standard, literary, colloquial, customary, conventional

Usage: In local patois, bangla refers to country liquor, a fact that has caused much mirth on social media. (Source: The Quint)

98. PELLUCID

Pronunciation: puh-loo-sid

Meaning: Transmitting light; able to be seen through with clarity

Synonyms: transparent, limpid, clear, crystalline, see-through

Antonyms: cryptic, foggy, incomprehensible, indefinite, nebulous

Usage: Girls walk around with pellucid plastic covering the fresh ink on their reddened skin. (Source: Irish Independent)

99. PUISSANT

Pronunciation: pyoo-uh-suh nt

Meaning: Powerful

Synonyms: potent, mighty, vigorous, strong, energetic

Antonyms: impotent, helpless, convivial, feeble, impuissant

Usage: France had suddenly grown to her full stature; like the contemporary England of John Milton, she was become a " noble and puissant nation, rousing herself like a strong man after sleep. (Source: yourdictionary.com)

100. QUALM

Pronunciation: kwahm

Meaning: Uneasiness about the fitness of an action

Synonyms: misgiving, scruple, uncertainty, demur, queasiness

Antonyms: confidence, certitude, assuredness, brashness, constancy

Usage: The poison is killing them but they are willing to swallow it without a slight qualm (Source: Eastern Mirror)

A thorough revision of these 100 vocabulary words for MBA Exams will speed your final preparation for MBA Entrance exams. If you find this wordlist useful, share it with your friends preparing for the MBA Exams to help them enhance vocabulary.

For more updates on MBA Study Learning Material, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com