Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 08 August 2022: Chance to Apply for Various Jobs @Navy, ISRO, BSF, Ministry and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 08 August 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 08 August 2022: If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for Various Jobs in different organizations including Indian Navy,Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR),Central Silk Board under Under Ministry of Textiles and others.

These organizations have released today for various posts including DPrimary Teacher (PRT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Scientist B, Tradesman Mate,Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer) and others.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

Job Number 5: ISRO Teacher Recruitment 2022

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR) has invited application for the 19 Teachers posts including Primary Teacher (PRT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts at the official website i.e. sdsc.shar.gov.in.

Link: ISRO Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply for PRT, TGT and PGT Posts @apps.shar.gov.in





Job Number 4: CSB Under Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2022

Central Silk Board under Under Ministry of Textiles is recruiting for the 66 posts of Scientist B on direct recruitment basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 19 August 2022.

Link: CSB Under Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2022 For 66 Scientist B Post at csb.gov.in





Job Number 3: Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022

Indian Navy has released the online application link for 112 Tradesman Mate Posts. Indian Navy Tradesman Application Link is available till 06 September 2022 on official websites i.e.https://erecruitment.andaman.gov.in. Check details here including eligibility, age, educational qualification and others.



Link: Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022 for 112 Vacancies @erecruitment.andaman.gov.in







Job Number 2: RINL Vizag Steel Recruitment 2022

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) is hiring for the 319 posts of Trade Apprentice in different trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 18 August 2022.

Link: RINL Vizag Steel Is Hiring for 319 Trade Apprentice Posts@vizagsteel.com





Job Number 1: BSF Recruitment 2022 Notification

Border Security Force (BSF) has invited online application for the323 posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer) in the employment newspaper (06 to 12 August 2022). Out of the total 323 vacancies, 312 vacancies will be available for BSF HC 2022 and the remaining 11 will be for BSF SI 2022.

Link: BSF Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out): 323 Vacancies for HC and ASI Posts



