ISRO Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply for PRT, TGT and PGT Posts @apps.shar.gov.in, Earn Upto 1.5 Lakh

ISRO Teacher Recruitment 2022: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR) has issued a notice for recruitment of Teachers for the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in the employed newspaper of 06 August and on its official website.
Applications are invited through online mode on apps.shar.gov.in from 06 August to 28 August 2022. Applicants will be called for a Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam will be conducted across the country.
ISRO Teacher Online Application Link
ISRO Teacher Vacancy Details
- Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics) - 2 Posts
- Post Graduate Teacher (Physics) - 1 Post
- Post Graduate Teacher (Biology) - 1 Post
- Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry) - 1 Post
- Trained Graduate Teacher (Mathematics) - 2 Posts
- Trained Graduate Teacher (Mathematics) - 2 Posts
- Trained Graduate Teacher (English) - 1 Post
- Trained Graduate Teacher (Chemistry) - 1 Post
- Trained Graduate Teacher (Biology) - 1 Post
- Trained Graduate Teacher (PET-Male) - 1 Post
- Trained Graduate Teacher (PET-Female) - 1 Post
- Primary Teacher (PRT) - 5 Posts
ISRO Teacher Salary
- PGT - Rs. 47,600 - 1,51,100/-
- TGT - Rs. 47,600 - 1,51,100/-
- PRT - Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400/-
Eligibility Criteria for ISRO Teacher Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- PGT - Integrated Post Graduate with atleast 50% marks in aggregate OR Master Degree from a recognised University with atleast 50% marks in aggregate, in Mathematics/Applied Mathematics.B.Ed / equivalent degree from a recognised University. Proficiency to teach in English medium.
- TGT - Four years integrated degree course with atleast 50% marks in aggregate or Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Hindi, with atleast 50% marks in aggregate. B.Ed/ equivalent degree from a recognised University.CTET qualified. Proficiency to teach in English medium.
- PRT - Senior Secondary / equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education / equivalent OR Senior Secondary / equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR Senior Secondary / equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR Graduation with atleast 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed). CTET Qualified. Proficiency to teach in English medium.
ISRO Teacher Age Limit
- PGT - 18 to 40 years
- TGT - 18 to 35 years
- PRT - 18 to 30 years
Selection Process for ISRO Teacher Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of a Written Test and Skill Test
How to Apply for ISRO Teacher Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the official website i.e. https://sdsc.shar.gov.in/या https://apps.shar.gov.in and then visit ‘Career’ Section
- Click on ‘Apply now given against ‘Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers and Primary Teachers’
- Go to ‘Click Here For Registration’
- Now, fill the application, upload the document and make the payment