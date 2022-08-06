ISRO Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply for PRT, TGT and PGT Posts @apps.shar.gov.in, Earn Upto 1.5 Lakh

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR) is hiring for PRT, TGT and PGT Posts. Candidates can check the details below.

ISRO Teacher Recruitment 2022: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR) has issued a notice for recruitment of Teachers for the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in the employed newspaper of 06 August and on its official website.

Applications are invited through online mode on apps.shar.gov.in from 06 August to 28 August 2022. Applicants will be called for a Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam will be conducted across the country.

ISRO Teacher Online Application Link

ISRO Teacher Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics) - 2 Posts

Post Graduate Teacher (Physics) - 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher (Biology) - 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry) - 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Mathematics) - 2 Posts

Trained Graduate Teacher (English) - 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Chemistry) - 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Biology) - 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (PET-Male) - 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (PET-Female) - 1 Post

Primary Teacher (PRT) - 5 Posts

ISRO Teacher Salary

PGT - Rs. 47,600 - 1,51,100/-

TGT - Rs. 47,600 - 1,51,100/-

PRT - Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400/-

Eligibility Criteria for ISRO Teacher Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

PGT - Integrated Post Graduate with atleast 50% marks in aggregate OR Master Degree from a recognised University with atleast 50% marks in aggregate, in Mathematics/Applied Mathematics.B.Ed / equivalent degree from a recognised University. Proficiency to teach in English medium.

TGT - Four years integrated degree course with atleast 50% marks in aggregate or Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Hindi, with atleast 50% marks in aggregate. B.Ed/ equivalent degree from a recognised University.CTET qualified. Proficiency to teach in English medium.

PRT - Senior Secondary / equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education / equivalent OR Senior Secondary / equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR Senior Secondary / equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR Graduation with atleast 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed). CTET Qualified. Proficiency to teach in English medium.

ISRO Teacher Age Limit

PGT - 18 to 40 years

TGT - 18 to 35 years

PRT - 18 to 30 years

Selection Process for ISRO Teacher Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of a Written Test and Skill Test

How to Apply for ISRO Teacher Recruitment 2022 ?