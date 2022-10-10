Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 10 October 2022: Chance to Apply for 3600+ Various Jobs @Railway, UPSC, NCERT, IRCTC and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 10 October 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 10 October 2022: If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for 3600+ Various Jobs in different organizations including Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Southern Railway, NCERT, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation limited (IRCTC) and others.

These organizations have released today for various posts including Junior Technician and Fireman, Senior Design Officer Grade-I, Scientist ‘B’, Junior Scientific Officer, Apprentice, Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor and others.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.



Job Number 5: UPSC Recruitment 2022

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for the post of Senior Design Officer Grade-I, Scientist ‘B’, Junior Scientific Officer and other on its official website upsc.gov.in.

Link: UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Scientist B, JSO and Other Posts @upsc.gov.in





Job Number 4: SPP SPMCIL Recruitment 2022

Security Printing Press (SPP) Hyderabad has published notification for the 68 post of Junior Technician and Fireman on spphyderabad.spmcil.com. Check details here.

Link: SPP SPMCIL Recruitment 2022 for Junior Technician and Fireman Posts @spphyderabad.spmcil.com





Job Number 3: IRCTC Apprentice Trainee Jobs 2022

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation limited (IRCTC) has published notification for the 80 Apprentice posts on its official website.

Link: IRCTC Recruitment 2022 For Apprentice Trainee Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply





Job Number 2: NCERT Recruitment 2022

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has notified for the 292 posts including Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor on its official website.

Link: NCERT Recruitment 2022 For 292 Faculty Posts: Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply





Job Number 1: Southern Railway Recruitment 2022

Southern Railway has invited application for the 3154 Apprentice Posts under Carriage & Wagon Workshop/ Perambur, Central Workshop/ Ponmalai, Trichy and S&T Workshop / Podanur. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 31 October 2022.

Link: Southern Railway Recruitment 2022 for 3154 Apprentice Posts @sr.indianrailways.gov.in



