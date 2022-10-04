Southern Railway Recruitment 2022 for 3154 Apprentice Posts, Apply @sr.indianrailways.gov.in

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Southern Railway has notified 3154 vacancies for Apprentice Posts. Candidates can apply online on or before 31 October 2022

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Southern Railway has issued the notifications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice under Carriage & Wagon Workshop/ Perambur, Central Workshop/ Ponmalai, Trichy and S&T Workshop / Podanur for a total of 1343 vacancies, 527 vacancies, 1287 vacancies respectively. Candidates can apply online on or before 31 October 2022.

Candidates can check more details on Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment such as vacancies details, eligibility, and others in the article below:

Carriage & Wagon Workshop/ Perambur – Click here for Notification

Click here to Apply

Central Workshop/ Ponmalai, Trichy – Click here for Notification

Click here to Apply

S&T Workshop / Podanur – Click here for Notification

Click here to Apply

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 01 October 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 31 October 2022

Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancies

Name of the Department Vacancies Carriage & Wagon Workshop/ Perambur 1343 Central Workshop/ Ponmalai 527 Trichy and S&T Workshop / Podanur 1287

Eligibility Criteria for Southern Railway Apprentice 2022

Educational Qualification:

Fitter, Machinist, MMV, Turner, Diesel Mechanic, Carpenter, Painter, Trimmer, Welder(G&E), Wireman, Advance Welder & R&AC - Should have passed 12th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10, +2 system of education with Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Electrician - 10th Class (with a minimum of50% aggregate marks)under 10 +2 System of education with Science as one of the subjects or its equjva]ent and ITI course in the relevant trade in Government recognized ITI.

Electronics Mechanic - 10th Class (with a minimum of50% aggregate marks) under 10 +2 System of education with Science (Physics and Chemistry) and Mathematics or its equivalent and ITI course in the relevant trade in Government recognized ITI.

PASAA - 10th Class (with a minimum of50% aggregate marks) under 10 +2 System of education & National Trade Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training in "Computer Operator and Programming Assistant.

Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

How to Apply for Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website from 01 October to 31 October 2022.

Application Fee: