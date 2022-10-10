IRCTC Recruitment 2022 For Apprentice Trainee Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IRCTC has invited online application for the 80 Apprentice Trainee Posts on its official website. Check IRCTC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IRCTC Apprentice Trainee Jobs 2022: If you are Matriculation Passed with ITI Certificate in various trades then you have opportunity to grab the opportunity released under Railway Jobs. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation limited (IRCTC) has released notification for the 80 Apprentice jobs under the Apprentice Trainees (ITI holders)under the Apprenticeship Act 1061 in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 25 October 2022.



Important Dates IRCTC Apprentice Trainee Jobs 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 October 2022

Vacancy Details IRCTC Apprentice Trainee Jobs 2022

Apprentice Trainee

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)-80 Post

Eligibility Criteria IRCTC Apprentice Trainee Jobs 2022

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Matriculation Passed with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

Candidates should have ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in COPA Trade.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility and other update about the post.

Click Here: IRCTC Apprentice Trainee Jobs 2022





Process to Download: IRCTC Apprentice Trainee Jobs 2022 PDF

Visit to the official website of IRCTC -https://www.irctc.com/ Go to the New Openings section on home page. Click on the link- "Engagement of apprentices in IRCTC North Zone, New Delhi". available on the home page. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of IRCTC Apprentice Trainee Jobs 2022. Download and save the IRCTC Apprentice Trainee Jobs 2022 for your future reference.

How to Apply IRCTC Apprentice Trainee Jobs 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website as mentioned in the notification on or before 25 October 2022.