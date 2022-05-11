Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 11 May 2022: Chance to Apply for 5800+ Jobs @SSC, IPPB, PSSSB, OSSSC and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 11 May 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 11 May 2022: If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for 5800+ Various Jobs in different organizations including Staff Selection Commission, Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB),Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC),Karnataka Bank, India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) and others.

These organizations have released today for various posts including Clerk, Clerk (Assistant) and Clerk (Legal), Nursing Officer, Head Constable, Grameen Dak Sevaks and others.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

Job Number 1: PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released job notification for the 1200 Clerk, Clerk (Assistant) and Clerk (Legal) posts on its official website. The detailed notification for the same is to be uploaded on 15 May 2022 at the official website.

Link: PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1200 Assistant/Clerk Posts from 15 May onwards







Job Number 2: OSSSC Nursing Officers Recruitment 2022

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released job notification for total of 4070 Nursing Officer Posts. You can apply for this major recruitment drive launched by OSSSC under the Health and Family Department of the Government of Odisha.

Link: OSSSC Recruitment 2022 for 4070 Nursing Officer Posts





Job Number 3: Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022

Karnataka Bank Limited (KBL) has released notification for the recruitment of Clerk posts at its Branches/Offices located across India. Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduates in any discipline with minimum of 60% marks can apply for Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022. The online applications for Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 will be provided in due course of time.

Link: Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022 for Clerk Posts, Check Eligibility & Application Process Here





Job Number 4: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) GDS Recruitment 2022:

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications has invited application for the post of 650 Grameen Dak Sevaks across the country. Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Graduate from University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body can apply for these posts.

Link: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 650 Grameen Dak Sevaks Post





Job Number 5: SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022

The Staff Selection Commission is set to recruit for the Head Constable (Ministerial) post in Delhi Police. The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Online Application Process will be commence from 17 May 2022. You can check the the required eligibility conditions and other updates on SSC's official website i.e. www.ssc.nic.in.

Link: SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Notification on 17 May @ssc.nic.in




