Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 15 June 2022: Apply for 4500+ Various Jobs @NABARD, BHEL, BEL, UPSESSB, Indian Army and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 15 June 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 15 June 2022: More than 4500+ government jobs have been released today i.e. 15 June 2022 by various leading orgaizations of the country. You have opportunity to apply for these 4500+ vacancies including Draughtsman, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Stenographer Grade-II, Civilian Motor Driver, Project Engineer and others.

These jobs have been released by leading organizations of the country including NABARD, BHEL, BEL, UPSESSB, Indian Army and others.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

Job Number 5: NABARD Recruitment 2022

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has released today job notification for the 21 Specialist Officers posts. Candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 30 June 2022.

Link: NABARD Recruitment 2022 for Specialist Officer (SO) Posts, Apply Online @nabard.org







Job Number 4: BEL Recruitment 2022 for Project Engineer Posts

Bharat Electronics Limited, a Navaratna Company has released today job notification for the 43 Project Engineer posts. Candidates having Full time BE/B.Tech in ECE/MECH H/IS/IT/CSE with additional eligibility can apply for these posts on or before 28 June 2022.

Link: BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Project Engineer Posts @bel-india.in







Job Number 3 : Indian Army Infantry School Recruitment 2022

Government of India, Ministry of Defence HQ has relased notification for the 101 Draughtsman, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Stenographer Grade-II, Civilian Motor Driver and others posts on its official website. Candidates having 12th/Matriculation with additional qualification can apply for these posts.

Link: Indian Army Infantry School Recruitment 2022 for 101 LDC and Other Group C Posts





Job Number 2: BHEL Recruitment 2022:

Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), Haridwar has invited application for the 184 Trade Apprentice Posts in various trades on its official website. 10th passed government job aspirants with ITI certificate can apply for these posts on or before 28 June 2022

Link: BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 184 Trade Apprentice Posts@bhel.com







Job Number 1: UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released today for 4163 TGTs and PGTs post on its official website- upsessb.pariksha.nic.in. Candidates having preparing for government teacher posts have golden chance to apply.

Link: UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 for 4163 Vacancies: Check Teacher Application Form Here



