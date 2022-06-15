BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Project Engineer Posts @bel-india.in, Check Eligibility

BEL has invited online application for the Project Engineer posts on its official website. Check BEL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : Bharat Electronics Limited, a Navaratna Company and India’s premier Professional Electronics Company is recruiting Project Engineer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 June 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including BE/B.Tech in ECE/MECH/IS/IT/CSE with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2022.

Notification Details for BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2022 :

Advertisement No 383/TE&PE-I/SW/2022-23

Important Dates for BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 June 2022

Vacancy Details for BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Project Engineer-43

Eligibility Criteria for BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Full time BE/B.Tech in ECE/MECH H/IS/IT/CSE with 55% for General, EWS and OBC candidates. Pass Class for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates.

Check the notification link for details educational qualification for the BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:





How to Apply for BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Interested and eligible candidates can apply onling through the link available on the official website on or before 28 June 2022.