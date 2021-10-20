Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -20 October 2021: 3600+ Vacancies Released @Sub Inspector, Apprentice,JE,Nursing Officer, Intelligence Officer and Others

If you are a government jobs aspirants them you have golden chance to apply for 3600+ vacancies released under Today’s Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day on 20 October 2021 in different government organizations.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -20 October 2021: If you are a government jobs aspirants them you have golden chance to apply for 3600+ vacancies released under Today’s Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day on 20 October 2021. You have opportunity to apply for these posts for different posts including Sub Inspector, Apprentice, JE,Nursing Officer, Intelligence Officer, Loco Attendant Gr III, Attendant Gr I & Marketing Representative and much more.

These vacancies have been released by leading government organization of the country including Uranium Corporation of India, National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Gujarat Police, Department of Higher Education (DHE), Dr. RML Hospital (RMLH), Safdarjung Hospital (SJH), Lady Hardinge Medical College & Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (LHMC & SSKH) and others.

Aspirants can go through the list of the latest government jobs given below and apply to the posts without delay. Along with this, candidates can get detailed information related to the notification by clicking on the provided hyperlink. Let’s have a look.

UCIL Recruitment 2021:

Uranium Corporation of India has invited application for the post of Apprentice at ucil.gov.in. All the candidates who are holding 10th or 12th qualification along with an ITI certificate in the relevant region can submit applications through the online mode on or before 29 October 2021.

NFL Recruitment 2021:

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has published a notification for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant, Loco Attendant Gr II, Loco Attendant Gr III, Attendant Gr I & Marketing Representative. Energetic, young & qualified candidates can apply online for Non-Executive (Worker) level positions from 21 October 2021 on nationalfertilizers.com. The candidates the online application link will be available till 10 November 2021.

Delhi Govt Hospital Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Central Government Hospitals is looking for Nursing Officer for various hospitals in Delhi i.e. Dr. RML Hospital (RMLH), Safdarjung Hospital (SJH), Lady Hardinge Medical College & Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (LHMC & SSKH); and Kalawati Saran Childrens Hospital (KSCH). Interested candidates can apply online on or before 30 October 2021 on aiimsexams.ac.in.

Punjab Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has published a notification for the post of Assistant Professor and Librarian on educationrecruitmentboard.com. A total of 1158 vacancies shall be filled of which 1091 are for Assistant Professor Posts and 67 for Librarian Posts.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts on or before 08 November 2021.

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Gujarat Police has re-opened the application process for the recruitment to the post of Police Sub Inspector (PSI), Armed Sub Inspector (ASI) & Intelligence Officer. Gujarat Police SI Recruitment Application Link is available on i.e. ojas.gujarat.gov.in till 27 October 2021.

