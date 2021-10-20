Punjab Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 for 1158 Vacancies: Apply Online @educationrecruitmentboard.com

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) is hiring 1158 Assistant Professor and Librarian. Candidates can check Vacancy Details, Educational Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details.

Punjab Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has published a notification for the post of Assistant Professor and Librarian on educationrecruitmentboard.com. A total of 1158 vacancies shall be filled of which 1091 are for Assistant Professor Posts and 67 for Librarian Posts.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for educationrecruitmentboard.com and eservices.gndu.ac.in/govtrecruitment. The last date of application is 08 November 2021.

More details on DHE Punjab Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, vacancy details, selection process and other details.

Punjab Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification

Punjab Assistant Professor Subject-wise Recruitment Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 08 November 2021

Punjab Assistant Professor Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1158

Assistant Professor AGRONOMY - 1

Assistant Professor BIO-CHEMISTRY - 1

Assistant Professor BOTANY - 39

Assistant Professor CHEMISTRY - 41

Assistant Professor COMMERCE - 70

Assistant Professor COMPUTER SCIENCE - 56

Assistant Professor ECONOMICS - 53

Assistant Professor HISTORY - 73

Assistant Professor HISTORY OF ARTS - 1

Assistant Professor HOME SCIENCE - 9

Assistant Professor HORTICULTURE - 1

Assistant Professor MATHEMATICS - 73

Assistant Professor Physical Education - 54

Assistant Professor PHYSICS - 47

Assistant Professor SOCIOLOGY - 14

Assistant Professor ZOOLOGY - 40

Assistant Professor DANCE - 2

Assistant Professor DEFENCE STUDIES - 2

Assistant Professor EDUCATION - 3

Assistant Professor ENVIRONMENT SCIENCE - 3

Assistant Professor ENGLISH - 154

Assistant Professor FINE ARTS - 10

Assistant Professor GEOGRAPHY - 43

Assistant Professor HINDI - 30

Assistant Professor MUSIC INSTRUMENT - 7

Assistant Professor MUSIC VOCAL - 10

Assistant Professor PHILOSOPHY - 6

Assistant Professor PSYCHOLOGY - 12

Assistant Professor PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION - 32

Assistant Professor URDU - 1

Librarian - 67

Punjab Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Professor - Master degree in relevant experience with 55% marks and 10th class passed with Punjabi. Candidates should be NET /SLET/SET qualified.

Punjab Assistant Professor Age Limit:

18 to 37 years

Punjab Assistant Professor Salary:

Rs. 56100 per month for three years of probation

Selection Process for Punjab Assistant Professor Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of written test. Shortlisted candidates will be called for counselling.

How to Apply for Punjab Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can candidates can apply online on or before 08 November 2021.

Exam Fee: