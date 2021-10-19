Delhi Govt Hospital Recruitment 2021 for 678 Nursing Officer Posts through NORCET @aiimsexams.ac.in

Central Government Hospitals, Delhi has published a notice for recruitment of 678 Nursing Officer. Check Exam Date, Vacancy, Qualification and Other Posts.

Delhi Govt Hospital Recruitment 2021 Notification: Central Government Hospitals is looking for Nursing Officer for various hospitals in Delhi i.e. Dr. RML Hospital (RMLH), Safdarjung Hospital (SJH), Lady Hardinge Medical College & Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (LHMC & SSKH); and Kalawati Saran Childrens Hospital (KSCH). Interested candidates can apply online on or before 30 October 2021 on aiimsexams.ac.in.

It is to be noted that, candidates will be called for through Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORECT) 2021 to be conducted by AIIMS Delhi. NORCET 2021 is scheduled on 20 November 2021.

Delhi Govt Hospital Recruitment Notification Download

Delhi Govt Hospital NORCET Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 16 October 2021 Last Date of Application - 30 October 2021 upto 5 PM\ Exam Date - 20 November 2021 Application Editing Details - 31 October to 01 November 2021

Delhi Govt Hospital Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 678

Dr. RML Hospital (RMLH) - 31

Safdarjung Hospital (SJH) - 529

Lady Hardinge Medical College - 89

Kalawati Saran Childrens Hospital (KSCH) - 29

Nursing Officer Salary:

Level -7 (44900-142400)

Eligibility Criteria for Delhi Nursing Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/state Nursing council recognized Institute or University

OR B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute/ University and to be registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council

OR Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute / Board or Council b. Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council. c. One Years’ Experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above as applicable for all Participating Hospitals.

Delhi Nursing Officer Age Limit:

18 to 30 years

How to Apply for Delhi Govt Hospital Nursing Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

Online Applications should be submitting on www.aiimsexams.org on or before 30 October 2020 up to5:00 P.M.

Nursing Officer NORCET Application Fee