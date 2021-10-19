Delhi Govt Hospital Recruitment 2021 for 678 Nursing Officer Posts through NORCET @aiimsexams.ac.in

Delhi Govt Hospital Recruitment 2021 Notification: Central Government Hospitals is looking for Nursing Officer for various hospitals in Delhi i.e. Dr. RML Hospital (RMLH), Safdarjung Hospital (SJH), Lady Hardinge Medical College & Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (LHMC & SSKH); and Kalawati Saran Childrens Hospital (KSCH). Interested candidates can apply online on or before 30 October 2021 on aiimsexams.ac.in.
It is to be noted that, candidates will be called for through Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORECT) 2021 to be conducted by AIIMS Delhi. NORCET 2021 is scheduled on 20 November 2021.
Delhi Govt Hospital Recruitment Notification Download
Delhi Govt Hospital NORCET Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 16 October 2021
- Last Date of Application - 30 October 2021 upto 5 PM\
- Exam Date - 20 November 2021
- Application Editing Details - 31 October to 01 November 2021
Delhi Govt Hospital Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 678
- Dr. RML Hospital (RMLH) - 31
- Safdarjung Hospital (SJH) - 529
- Lady Hardinge Medical College - 89
- Kalawati Saran Childrens Hospital (KSCH) - 29
Nursing Officer Salary:
Level -7 (44900-142400)
Eligibility Criteria for Delhi Nursing Officer Posts
Educational Qualification:
B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/state Nursing council recognized Institute or University
OR B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute/ University and to be registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council
OR Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute / Board or Council b. Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council. c. One Years’ Experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above as applicable for all Participating Hospitals.
Delhi Nursing Officer Age Limit:
18 to 30 years
How to Apply for Delhi Govt Hospital Nursing Officer Recruitment 2021 ?
Online Applications should be submitting on www.aiimsexams.org on or before 30 October 2020 up to5:00 P.M.
Nursing Officer NORCET Application Fee
- General/OBC Candidates - Rs. 3000/-
- SC/ST Candidates/EWS - Rs. 2500/-
- PwD - No Fee