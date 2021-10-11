UCIL Recruitment 2021 for 242 Apprentice Posts in Jharkhand Region, Apply Online @ucil.gov.in

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has advertised a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprenticeship Training under Apprentices Act-1961. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode at ucil.gov.in. A total of 242 vacancies will be allocated for 3 units of UCIL in Jharkhand Region. The last date for submitting the online applications is 29 October 2021. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 9 October 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 29 October 2021

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 242 Posts

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Matric/Std. X pass and ITI Examination certificate in relevant Trade from NCVT [National Council for Vocational Training].

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (Relaxation in upper age limits as per Government guidelines by 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC [NCL] candidates.)

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in I T I in respective trades.

Download UCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for UCIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 29 October 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

After registering online the candidate must click on the Apprenticeship Opportunities Tab section for selecting the desired trade in which Apprenticeship Training is being sought. Thereafter the candidate must also select one or more than one unit i.e. (Uranium Corporation of India Limited, Jaduguda /Narwapahar and Turamdih) in which he/she wishes to undergo Apprenticeship Training.No TA/DA or accommodation shall be given to the candidate called for verification of certificates or coming to the place of training.