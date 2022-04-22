Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 April 2022: 2000+ Vacancies in Assam Rifles, UPSSSC, UPSC, HPCL & MPSC

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 April 2022 here. Also check, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 April 2022 carries with it jobs from across the nation. Jobs as Sub Divisional Engineer

(Public Health), Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine), Senior Scientific Officer (Scientific “B”), Technician, Tradesman, Rifleman, Sub Inspector, Lower Class Assistant, Stenographer etc. are in today's list.

These posts will be hired by Office of the Director-General Assam Rifles, Uttar PradeshSubordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Union Public Service Commission, and Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Candidates who are willing to apply for the above mentioned posts can go through the provided hyperlinks for their reference. Let's have a look at the latest government job opening, eligibility, vacancy, how to apply.

5. Assam Rifles

Office of the Director-General Assam Rifles is offering job opportunities to the 10th and 12th pass candidates. Willing candidates can apply to the post of Technician, Tradesman and Riflemen (General Duty) through Sports Quota. Around 1500+ vacancies have been announced through Assam Rifle Recruitment Rally 2022.

Vacancies - 1484 Posts

Name: Tradesman, Technician, and Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty)

Eligibility: 10th, 12th passed.

How to apply: Candidates can apply to the posts through online mode at assamrifles.gov.in on or before 30 April 2022.

Link: Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1484 Vacancies @assamrifles.gov.in, Check Salary & Application Form Here

4. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is providing job opportunities for recruitment to the post of Technician. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can submit applications latest by 21 May 2022.

Vacancies - 186 Posts

Name: Technician

Eligibility: Candidates should have passed qualifying examinations in relevant disciplines.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before 21 May 2022.

Link: HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022: 186 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @hindustanpetroleum.com

3. Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)

A total of 253 vacancies have been announced for Stenographer (Higher Grade), Stenographer (Lower Grade), Steno-Typist (Marathi) and Steno-Typist (English). Candidates with Secondary School certificates can apply online from 22 April to 12 May 2022.

Vacancies - 253 Posts

Name: Stenographer

Eligibility: 12th passed.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MPSC mpsconline.gov.in on or before 12 May 2022.

Link: MPSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @mpsc.gov.in before 12 May

4. Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

A total of 73 vacancies have been announced by Uttar PradeshSubordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for recruitment to the post of Senior Assistant, Lower Assistant and Supply Inspector. Interested candidates can submit applications as per the details given below.

Vacancies - 73 Posts

Name: Senior Assistant, Lower Assistant and Supply Inspector

Eligibility: Graduation

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 12 May 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Link: UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 for 76 Supply Inspector, Lower Class Assistant & Other Posts, Apply Online @upsssc.gov.in

5. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Recently, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Sub Divisional Engineer (SDE), Assistant Chemist, Assistant Geophysicist, and Assistant Director, Senior Scientific Officer (SSO) and Senior Lecturer. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online as per the instructions given in the above article.

Vacancies - 71 Posts

Name: Sub Divisional Engineer (SDE), Assistant Chemist, Assistant Geophysicist, and Assistant Director, Senior Scientific Officer (SSO) and Senior Lecturer

Eligibility: Post Graduation

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 12 May 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Link: UPSC Recruitment 2022 for 70+ Vacancies, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

Candidates are advised to stay tune to jagranjosh.com for the latest recruitment notifications, exam updates, exam preparation, admit card download updates, and other updates.