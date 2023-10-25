Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-25 October 2023: Chance to Apply for 5000+ Various Jobs @Teacher, Forester, Apprentice, Forest Guard & Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 25 October 2023 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers 5000+ Various Jobs @Teacher, Forester, Forest Guard, Apprentice & Others. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 25 October 2023: The leading organisatioins of the country have announced today more than 5000+ different vacancies under the Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-25 October 2023.

Apart from these, many leading organisations including Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL),Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), AIIMS Guwahati and others have released more than 5000 jobs including Teacher, Non-Faculty, Engineering Graduate and others under Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 25 October 2023.



If you are preparing for a government job then you have a golden chance to apply for these vacancies through the official website.

You can check the notification on this page and based on eligibility criteria they can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

MPPSC Recruitment 2023

Organisation Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Posts Name Mining Inspector Number of Posts 19 Last Date November 19, 2023. Details Notification Click Here

AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Organisation AIIMS Guwahati Posts Name Non-Faculty Number of Posts 142 Last Date November 11,2023 Details Notification Click Here

NPCIL Recruitment 2023

Organisation Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) Posts Name Engineering Graduate posts Number of Posts To be notified. Last Date Within 10 days Details Notification Click Here

OSSSC Recruitment 2023

Organisation Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) Posts Name Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard Number of Posts 2712 Last Date 25 November 2023 Details Notification Click Here

TN TRB Recruitment 2023