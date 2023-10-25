Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-25 October 2023: Chance to Apply for 5000+ Various Jobs @Teacher, Forester, Apprentice, Forest Guard & Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 25 October 2023 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers 5000+ Various Jobs @Teacher, Forester, Forest Guard, Apprentice & Others. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 25 October 2023: The leading organisatioins of the country have announced today more than 5000+ different vacancies under the Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-25 October 2023. One of the major attractions for today's top five jobs is 2712 vacancies of Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard released by Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) on its official website. 

The other attraction for today's top five jobs is 2222 Graduate Teacher posts announced today by Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) on its official website. Apart from these, many leading organisations including Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL),Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), AIIMS Guwahati  and others have released more than 5000 jobs including Teacher, Non-Faculty, Engineering Graduate and others under Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 25 October 2023.

If you are preparing for a government job then you have a golden chance to apply for these vacancies through the official website. 

You can check the notification on this page and based on eligibility criteria they can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for. 

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts. 

MPPSC Recruitment 2023

Organisation  Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) 
Posts Name  Mining Inspector 
Number of Posts  19
Last Date  November 19, 2023.
Details Notification  Click Here 

AIIMS Guwahati  Recruitment 2023

Organisation AIIMS Guwahati 
Posts Name Non-Faculty
Number of Posts  142
Last Date  November 11,2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

NPCIL Recruitment 2023

Organisation Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL)
Posts Name   Engineering Graduate posts 
Number of Posts  To be notified.
Last Date  Within 10 days 
Details Notification  Click Here 

OSSSC Recruitment 2023

Organisation Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
Posts Name  Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard
Number of Posts  2712
Last Date  25 November 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

TN TRB Recruitment 2023

Organisation Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) 
Posts Name  Graduate Teacher
Number of Posts  2,222
Last Date  November 30, 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

 

FAQ

How many posts have been released today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-25 October 2023?

More than 5000) jobs including Teacher, Non-Faculty, Engineering Graduate and others under Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 25 October 2023.

Name the organisations which have released job notification under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 25 October 2023?

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC),Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL),Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), AIIMS Guwahati and others are the organisations which have released vacancies today.
