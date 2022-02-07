Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 February 2022: 3500+ Vacancies in Oil India, RVUNL/JVVNL , SBI, Sainik School & Others, Apply Now!

If you are preparing for government jobs, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 February 2022 has come up with the latest government jobs in renowned organizations. Candidates can go through this article to check the application process, educational qualification, experience, salary, and other details here.

Likewise every day, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 February 2022 has come up with lucrative opportunities in various state and central government organizations. Candidates seeking government jobs have a great opportunity to serve in different government departments.

Today, the list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 February 2022 carrying 3500+ vacancies in various departments including Cantonment Board Kamptee, Oil India Limited, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL), Sainik School Chandrapur, and State Bank of India. The said organizations have invited applications for Grade A to D Posts. For which, the candidates holding the qualification of 10th to Post Graduation can submit applications before the last date.

Today, the highest number of the vacancy rolled out is from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) for Technical Assistant Posts. Candidates holding the qualification will be able to submit their applications from 9 February onwards @energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can submit their applications on or before 28 February 2022 on www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl or www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/avvnl or www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jdvvnl.

For Reference: Rajasthan Energy/RVUNL JVVNL Recruitment 2022 for 1512 Technical Assistant Posts, Apply Online From 9 Feb

Further, the State Bank of India is inviting applications for Specialist Cadre Officer Posts on regular basis. Candidates are requested to apply Online through the link given on Bank's website https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility. The SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 online applications will be activated till 25 February 2022.

For Reference: SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT: Apply Online for 48 Assistant Manager Posts @sbi.co.in

Candidates who are willing to become a teacher have a great opportunity to apply for TGT, PGT and Lab Assistant Posts in Sainik School Chandrapur. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 February 2022.

For Reference: Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2022 for PGT, TGT and Lab Assistant Posts, Apply Online @sainikschoolchandrapur.com

Moreover, there is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 10th pass qualification. Cantonment Board Kemptee is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Chowkidar and Fitter for direct recruitment. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 March 2022.

For Reference: Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022 for Chowkidar and Fitter Posts, 10th pass can apply

Lastly, Oil India Limited is hiring candidates for 62 vacancies for Grade III/V Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 25 February 2022. Candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlinks for more details.

For Reference: Oil India Recruitment 2022 for 62 Vacancies under Grade III/V Posts @oil-india.com, Check Application Process

The most important update for the jobs seekers is that the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is going to close the online application window for 1925 Group A, Group B, and Group C Categories. All those who have yet not submitted their applications are advised to submit their applications for Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022 on or before 10 February 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) which is scheduled to be held from 01 to 11 March 2022.

For Reference: NVS Non Teaching Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1925 JE, MTS, Steno Posts @navodaya.gov.in

