Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 March 2021: Apply for 2400+ VMMC, UP Education Department, WCR, NHM Nashik and MILMA

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 03 March 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Mar 3, 2021 13:00 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 March 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 March 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 March 2021 for more than 2400+ vacancies in Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital, UP Education Department, West Central Railway (WCR), National Health Mission (NHM) Nashik and Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd. (MILMA) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital

Post Name: Junior Resident (Non-PG) Posts

Vacancies: 67

Last Date: 22 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd. (MILMA)

Post Name: Junior Assistant, Technician Grade-II & Other Posts

Vacancies: 99

Last Date: 25 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: West Central Railway (WCR)

Post Name: West Central Railway Trade Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 165

Last Date: 30 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Nashik

Post Name: AYUSH MO, Medical Office, Pharmacist & Other Posts

Vacancies: 256

Last Date: 09 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Education Department

Post Name: Assistant Teacher, Principal & Other Posts

Vacancies: 1894

Last Date: 19 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

