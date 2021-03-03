Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 March 2021: Apply for 2400+ VMMC, UP Education Department, WCR, NHM Nashik and MILMA
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 03 March 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 March 2021 for more than 2400+ vacancies in Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital, UP Education Department, West Central Railway (WCR), National Health Mission (NHM) Nashik and Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd. (MILMA) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital
Post Name: Junior Resident (Non-PG) Posts
Vacancies: 67
Last Date: 22 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd. (MILMA)
Post Name: Junior Assistant, Technician Grade-II & Other Posts
Vacancies: 99
Last Date: 25 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: West Central Railway (WCR)
Post Name: West Central Railway Trade Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 165
Last Date: 30 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Nashik
Post Name: AYUSH MO, Medical Office, Pharmacist & Other Posts
Vacancies: 256
Last Date: 09 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Education Department
Post Name: Assistant Teacher, Principal & Other Posts
Vacancies: 1894
Last Date: 19 March 2021