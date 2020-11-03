Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 November 2020: Apply for 3000+ Railway MCF, NHM Punjab, THDC, MSCWB and LHMC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 November 2020 for more than 3000+ vacancies in Indian Railway Modern Coach Factory, Punjab Health Department (NHM), MSCWB, Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and THDC India Limited Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Indian Railway, Modern Coach Factory

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 110

Last Date: 01 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: THDC India Limited

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 120

Last Date: 01 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: West Bengal Municipal Service Commission (MSCWB)

Post Name: Assistant, Steno, DGM, AGM and Other Posts

Vacancies: 128

Last Date: 01 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC)

Post Name: Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 179

Last Date: 23 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Punjab Health Department (NHM)

Post Name: Multi Purpose Health Worker Posts

Vacancies: 600

Last Date: 07 November 2020