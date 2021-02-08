Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–08 February 2021: Apply for 2000+ Delhi District Court, IOCL, UKSSC, ECIL and AIIMS Gorakhpur

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 08 February 2021 for more than 2000+ vacancies in Delhi District Court, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur

Post Name: Faculty Posts

Vacancies: 121

Last Date: 08 March 2021

4. Organization: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 346

Last Date: 07 March 2021

3. Organization: Delhi District Court

Post Name: Peon, Sweeper/Safai Karamchari & Process Server Posts

Vacancies: 417

Last Date: 21 February 2021

2. Organization: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)

Post Name: ARO, Accountant, Cashier and Other Posts

Vacancies: 541

Last Date: 26 March 2021

1. Organization: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL)

Post Name: Technical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 650

Last Date: 26 February 2021

