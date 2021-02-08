JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–08 February 2021: Apply for 2000+ Delhi District Court, IOCL, UKSSC, ECIL and AIIMS Gorakhpur

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 08 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Feb 8, 2021 17:22 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 08 February 2021 for more than 2000+ vacancies in Delhi District Court, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur

Post Name: Faculty Posts

Vacancies: 121

Last Date: 08 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 346

Last Date: 07 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Delhi District Court

Post Name: Peon, Sweeper/Safai Karamchari & Process Server Posts

Vacancies: 417

Last Date: 21 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)

Post Name: ARO, Accountant, Cashier and Other Posts

Vacancies: 541

Last Date: 26 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL)

Post Name: Technical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 650

Last Date: 26 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

