Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–08 February 2021: Apply for 2000+ Delhi District Court, IOCL, UKSSC, ECIL and AIIMS Gorakhpur
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 08 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 08 February 2021 for more than 2000+ vacancies in Delhi District Court, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur
Post Name: Faculty Posts
Vacancies: 121
Last Date: 08 March 2021
4. Organization: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 346
Last Date: 07 March 2021
3. Organization: Delhi District Court
Post Name: Peon, Sweeper/Safai Karamchari & Process Server Posts
Vacancies: 417
Last Date: 21 February 2021
2. Organization: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)
Post Name: ARO, Accountant, Cashier and Other Posts
Vacancies: 541
Last Date: 26 March 2021
1. Organization: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL)
Post Name: Technical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 650
Last Date: 26 February 2021