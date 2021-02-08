IOCL Western Region Recruitment 2021 for 346 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @iocl.com

IOCL Western Region Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), one of the largest commercial undertaking in India and a Fortune “Global 500” Company, is inviting applications for recruitment of Technical Apprentice and Non-Technical Trade Apprentice in Western India. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for IOCL Recruitment 2021 on official website - iocl.com on or before 07 March 2021.

A total of 346 vacancies are available in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. More details on IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 such as vacancy break -up, application process, selection procedure below in the article.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 05 February 2021

Last Date of Submission of Online Application - 07 March 2021

IOCL Apprentice Exam Date - 21 March 2021

Result Date - 25 March 2021

IOCL Western Region Vacancy Details

Technician Apprentice

Maharashtra – 178 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Gujarat– 72 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Trade Apprentice

Chhattisgarh – 07 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 4 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Goa - 4 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Gujarat - 9 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Maharashtra - 16 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Madhya Pradesh - 12 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Trade Apprentice – Accountant

Chhattisgarh - 2

Goa - 3

Gujarat - 13

MP - 12

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)

Gujarat - 2 Posts

Maharashtra - 9 Posts

MP - 1 Post

Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate (Skill Certificate Holders)

Maharashtra - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Western Region Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Trade Apprentice – Matric with Regular Full Time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT.

Technician Apprentice – 3 years Diploma in relevant field from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50 % marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions

Trade Apprentice-Accountant: Regular Full Time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): 12th class passed or its equivalent with Skill Certificate holder in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator

Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders) - 12th pass. Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Retail Trainee Associate’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Govt.

Age Limit:

18 to 24 years as on 28.02.2021 for General/EWS candidates (Relaxation of upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates shall be extended as per Govt. guidelines.)

Selection Procedure for IOCL Western Region Apprentice Posts

The Selection will be done on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test (100 questions of 100 marks) and meeting notified eligibility criteria.

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their position in the merit list and subject to number of seats in respective Trades/Disciplines, shall be called for document verification. T

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online to the post on IOCL official website iocl.com (Careers -> Apprenticeships -> Engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices in Western Region (Marketing Division) on or before 07 March 2021.

Candidates are advised to register as a Trade Apprentice online in the Regional Directorate of Apprenticeship Training (RDAT) portal at https://apprenticeshipindia.org and as a Technician Apprentice online with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOPT) portal at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action

IOCL Western Region Apprentice Notification Download

IOCL Western Region Apprentice Application