Delhi District Court Recruitment 2021 for 417 Peon, Sweeper/Safai Karamchari & Process Server, Apply Online for DDA Group C Posts @delhicourts.nic.in

Delhi District Court Recruitment 2021: Delhi District Court has published recruitment notification for the various posts such a Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper/Safai Karamchari and Process Server on its official website - delhicourts.nic.in. A total of 417 vacancies have been notified for Group C Posts in the Office of Principal District & Sessions Judge (HQs) and in the Office of Principal Judge, Family Courts (HQs), Delhi.

Delhi Court Recruitment will be done through online mode. DDC Online application will start from 07 February 2021 on its official website. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for DDA Delhi Jobs on or before 21 February 2021.

More details on DDC Recruitment 2021 such as vacancy break-up, selection process, pay scale, educationa qualification, age limit and other details.

Important Dates

Starting Date of online submission of application and Fee - 07 February 2021 from 10:00 A.M.

Last Date of Registration - 21 February 2021 till 05:00 P.M.

Date for Objective / MCQ Test - To be notified later on the official website

Date for Skill Test (Driving Test) - To be notified later on the official website

Date for Interview - To be notified later on the official website

Delhi District Court Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 771

Peon/Orderly/ Dak Peon (In the Office of Principal District & Sessions Judge (HQs), Delhi) - 276

Peon/Orderly/ Dak Peon (In the Office of Principal Judge, Family Courts (HQs), Delhi) - 4

Chowkidar (In the Office of Principal District & Sessions Judge (HQs), Delhi) - 33

Sweeper/SafaiKaramchari (In the Office of Principal District & Sessions Judge (HQs), Delhi) - 23

Process Server (In the Office of Principal Judge, Family Courts (HQs), Delhi) - 74 Posts

Process Server (In the Office of Principal Judge, Family Courts (HQs), Delhi) - 7 Posts

Delhi District Court Group C Pay Scale

Peon/Orderly/Dak-Peon, Chowkidar and Sweeper/Safai Karamchar - 10th Passed or equivalent from a recognized board - 3 rd Level in paymatrix as per 7th CPC

Level in paymatrix as per 7th CPC Process Server - 4th Level in paymatrix as per 7th CPC

Eligibility Criteria for Delhi District Court Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

Peon/Orderly/Dak-Peon, Chowkidar and Sweeper/Safai Karamchar - 10th Passed or equivalent from a recognized board

Process Server - 10th Passed or equivalent from a recognized board/Higher Secondary with driving license of LMV and 2 years unblemished driving experience.

Age Limit:

18 to 27 Years

Selection Criteria for Delhi District Court Group C Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of :

Peon/Orderly/Dak-Peon, Chowkidar and Sweeper/Safai Karamchar - Objective (MCQ) Test & Interview

Process Server - Objective (MCQ) Test, Driving Test & Interview

Delhi District Court Group C Exam Pattern

The Examination would consist of 100 questions from English, Hindi, General Knowledge (including Current Affairs) and Arithmetic. The question paper except English language and Hindi Language will be printed in Bilingual (i.e. in English and Hindi).

How to Apply for Delhi District Court Group C Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible can apply online on Delhi District Court website www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in from 07 February to 21 February 2021.

Application Fee:

UR/OBC - Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/PWD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen - Rs. 250/-

Delhi District Court Group C Notification Download

Online Application - 7 Feb