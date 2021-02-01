Delhi District Court Recruitment 2021 for 417 Peon, Sweeper/Safai Karamchari & Process Server, Apply Online for DDA Group C Posts @delhicourts.nic.in
Delhi District Court has published recruitment notification for the various posts such a Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper/Safai Karamchari and Process Server on its official website - delhicourts.nic.in. Check vacancy break-up, selection process, pay scale, educationa qualification, age limit and other details.
Delhi Court Recruitment will be done through online mode. DDC Online application will start from 07 February 2021 on its official website. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for DDA Delhi Jobs on or before 21 February 2021.
More details on DDC Recruitment 2021 such as vacancy break-up, selection process, pay scale, educationa qualification, age limit and other details.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of online submission of application and Fee - 07 February 2021 from 10:00 A.M.
- Last Date of Registration - 21 February 2021 till 05:00 P.M.
- Date for Objective / MCQ Test - To be notified later on the official website
- Date for Skill Test (Driving Test) - To be notified later on the official website
- Date for Interview - To be notified later on the official website
Delhi District Court Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 771
- Peon/Orderly/ Dak Peon (In the Office of Principal District & Sessions Judge (HQs), Delhi) - 276
- Peon/Orderly/ Dak Peon (In the Office of Principal Judge, Family Courts (HQs), Delhi) - 4
- Chowkidar (In the Office of Principal District & Sessions Judge (HQs), Delhi) - 33
- Sweeper/SafaiKaramchari (In the Office of Principal District & Sessions Judge (HQs), Delhi) - 23
- Process Server (In the Office of Principal Judge, Family Courts (HQs), Delhi) - 74 Posts
- Process Server (In the Office of Principal Judge, Family Courts (HQs), Delhi) - 7 Posts
Delhi District Court Group C Pay Scale
- Peon/Orderly/Dak-Peon, Chowkidar and Sweeper/Safai Karamchar - 10th Passed or equivalent from a recognized board - 3rd Level in paymatrix as per 7th CPC
- Process Server - 4th Level in paymatrix as per 7th CPC
Eligibility Criteria for Delhi District Court Group C Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Peon/Orderly/Dak-Peon, Chowkidar and Sweeper/Safai Karamchar - 10th Passed or equivalent from a recognized board
- Process Server - 10th Passed or equivalent from a recognized board/Higher Secondary with driving license of LMV and 2 years unblemished driving experience.
Age Limit:
18 to 27 Years
Selection Criteria for Delhi District Court Group C Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of :
- Peon/Orderly/Dak-Peon, Chowkidar and Sweeper/Safai Karamchar - Objective (MCQ) Test & Interview
- Process Server - Objective (MCQ) Test, Driving Test & Interview
Delhi District Court Group C Exam Pattern
The Examination would consist of 100 questions from English, Hindi, General Knowledge (including Current Affairs) and Arithmetic. The question paper except English language and Hindi Language will be printed in Bilingual (i.e. in English and Hindi).
How to Apply for Delhi District Court Group C Recruitment 2021 ?
The Eligible can apply online on Delhi District Court website www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in from 07 February to 21 February 2021.
Application Fee:
- UR/OBC - Rs. 500/-
- SC/ST/PWD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen - Rs. 250/-
Delhi District Court Group C Notification Download
Online Application - 7 Feb