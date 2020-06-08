Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–08 June 2020: Apply for 4000+ DSE Assam, India Post, NHM Amravati, Vigyan Prasar and NTPC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 08 June 2020 for 4000+ more than vacancies in Directorate of Secondary Education Assam (DSE Assam), India Post, National Health Mission (NHM) Amravati, Vigyan Prasar and NTPC Limited Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Directorate of Secondary Education Assam, (DSE Assam) has invited applications for the recruitment of Grade III Posts (Junior Assistant and Statistical Assistant). Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 08 June to 23 June 2020.

India Post Recruitment 2020 has begun on its official website for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), today i.e on 08 June 2020. A total of 4166 vacancies are available out of which 2834 are in MP Postal Circle, 724 are in Uttrakhand Postal Circle and remaining 608 vacancies in Haryana Postal Circle. India Post GDS Online Application Link is active till 07 July 2020.

National Health Mission (NHM), Amravati, Maharashtra has invited applications for the post of Staff Nurse, Statistical Assistant, Block Programme Manager, Medical Officer, Medical Officer Ayush, Pharmacist, Physiotherapist, Paramedical Worker, Social Worker, Accountant, Data Entry Operator, Audiologist, Technician, Multi-Task Worker and Volunteer. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website on or before 12 June 2020.

Vigyan Prasar has invited applications for the Project Consultant, Project Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Vigyan Prasar Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 21 June 2020.

NTPC Limited has invited applications for the Head of Excavation/Executive (excavation) and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for NTPC Limited Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 22 June 2020.