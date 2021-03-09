JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–09 March 2021: Apply for 4000+ NHM MP, BSCB, WCD Karnataka, India Post and PPSC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 09 March 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Mar 9, 2021 16:05 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 09 March 2021 for more than 4000+ vacancies in National Health Mission (NHM) Madhya Pradesh, Bihar State Cooperative Bank, Women and Child Development Department (WCDD), India Post and Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Bihar State Cooperative Bank

Post Name: Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 200

Last Date: 26 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh

Post Name: Block Program Manager, Block Account Manager & Other Posts

Vacancies: 258

Last Date: 10 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Women and Child Development Department (WCDD)

Post Name: Worker and Helper Posts

Vacancies: 499

Last Date: 05 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)

Post Name: Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts

Vacancies: 612

Last Date: 27 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: India Post

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

Vacancies: 2558

Last Date: 07 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

