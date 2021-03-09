Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–09 March 2021: Apply for 4000+ NHM MP, BSCB, WCD Karnataka, India Post and PPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 09 March 2021 for more than 4000+ vacancies in National Health Mission (NHM) Madhya Pradesh, Bihar State Cooperative Bank, Women and Child Development Department (WCDD), India Post and Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Bihar State Cooperative Bank

Post Name: Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 200

Last Date: 26 March 2021

4. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh

Post Name: Block Program Manager, Block Account Manager & Other Posts

Vacancies: 258

Last Date: 10 March 2021

3. Organization: Women and Child Development Department (WCDD)

Post Name: Worker and Helper Posts

Vacancies: 499

Last Date: 05 April 2021

2. Organization: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)

Post Name: Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts

Vacancies: 612

Last Date: 27 March 2021

1. Organization: India Post

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

Vacancies: 2558

Last Date: 07 April 2021

