Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–09 March 2021: Apply for 4000+ NHM MP, BSCB, WCD Karnataka, India Post and PPSC
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 09 March 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 09 March 2021 for more than 4000+ vacancies in National Health Mission (NHM) Madhya Pradesh, Bihar State Cooperative Bank, Women and Child Development Department (WCDD), India Post and Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Bihar State Cooperative Bank
Post Name: Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 200
Last Date: 26 March 2021
4. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh
Post Name: Block Program Manager, Block Account Manager & Other Posts
Vacancies: 258
Last Date: 10 March 2021
3. Organization: Women and Child Development Department (WCDD)
Post Name: Worker and Helper Posts
Vacancies: 499
Last Date: 05 April 2021
2. Organization: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)
Post Name: Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts
Vacancies: 612
Last Date: 27 March 2021
1. Organization: India Post
Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak Posts
Vacancies: 2558
Last Date: 07 April 2021