Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–15 April 2020: Apply for 160+ AIIMS Bhubaneswar, BEML, IIT Palakkad, Revenue Department and DDU Hospital

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 15 April 2020 for 160+ more than vacancies in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad (Kerala), Revenue Department Hassan and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU Hospital) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has invited applications for the Senior Resident (Non Academic) posts. Eligible applicants can apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 20 May 2020.

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 84 Senior Resident (Non Academic) Posts

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has extended the last date of application for the post of Manager, Deputy Manager and other posts. Candidates with the requisite qualification can, now, apply for Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) Recruitment on or before 21 April 2020 through official website of BEML.

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) Recruitment 2020 for Manager, DGM and Other Posts, Last Date Extended, Apply @bemlindia.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Palakkad (Kerala) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Registrar, Junior Technician & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 May 2020.

IIT Palakkad Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Assistant Registrar, Junior Technician & Other Posts from 20 Apr

Revenue Department, Hassan has invited applications for the Village Accountant posts. Interested persons can apply for Revenue Department, Hassan Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2020.

Revenue Department Recruitment 2020: Apply for 34 Village Accountant Posts

The Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital will hold a Walk-In-Interview for filling up of vacant posts of Senior Residents in the below mentioned departments. The interview will be held on below mentioned dates from 09:30 am to 11:30 am in Administrative Block, 1st Floor, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU Hospital) has invited applications for the Senior Resident posts. Eligible persons can attend walk-in-interview on 16 April 2020.