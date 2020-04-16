Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 April 2020: Apply for 1800+ BMC, WB Health, AIIMS Rishikesh, DME AP and DHFWS Purulia

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 16 April 2020 for 1800+ more than vacancies in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), West Bengal Health Department, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, Directorate of Medical Education Andhra Pradesh and District Health &Family Welfare Samiti Purulia Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Consultant, Staff Nurse and Assistant Medical Officer for COVID-19 patients at Seven Hills Hospital (Corona quarantine/Isolation Centre Marol, Andheri, Mumbai. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts latest by 18 April 2020.

West Bengal Health Department has invited applications for the 19 posts of Data Manager, District Epidemiologist and other posts in view of the present health situation due to outbreak of COVID-19. The eligible candidates can send their online application on or before 21 April 2020.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has invited applications for the Faculty posts. Eligible applicants can apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 31 July 2020.

Directorate of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for various posts of Assistant Professor and GDMO Posts to work in COVID Hospitals in the State for one year. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. A total of 1184 Vacancies of Assistant Professor and GDMO will be recruited in Government Medical Colleges and Government General Hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education and APVVP Hospitals. The online application window for DME AP Recruitment 2020 has been activated at health.ap.gov.in and conclude on 19 April 2020.

District Health &Family Welfare Samiti, Purulia has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer & Staff Nurse for COVID Hospital, Purulia. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 20 April 2020.