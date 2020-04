DHFWS Purulia Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 14 Medical Officer & Staff Nurse Posts for COVID-19

DHFWS Purulia Recruitment 2020: District Health &Family Welfare Samiti, Purulia has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer & Staff Nurse for COVID Hospital, Purulia. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 20 April 2020.

Important Date

Walk-In-Interview Date: 20 April 2020

DHFWS Purulia Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (Specialist) - 4 Posts

Medical Officer (GDMO) - 4 Posts

Staff Nurse - 6 Posts

DHFWS Purulia Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer (Specialist/GDMO)- MBBS from MCI Recognized Institution and Registered in WBMC

Staff Nurse -B.Sc. Nursing Course

DHFWS Purulia Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Upto 40 years

DHFWS Purulia Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

MO (Specialist) - Rs. 50, 000/-

MO (GDMO) - Rs. 40, 000/-

Staff Nurse - Rs. 17220/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

DHFWS Purulia Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 20 April 2020 at 11 AM onwards at Office of the CMOH & Secretary. DH&FWS, Ranchi Road, Purulia along with the documents.

Latest Government Jobs:

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2020: Apply Offline for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Post

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU Hospital) Recruitment 2020: Walk-in for 34 Senior Resident Posts Apply by today

Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) Recruitment 2020: Apply Offline for Cook Post

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 84 Senior Resident (Non-Academic) Posts

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 for Project Assistant post, Apply @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

Sainik School Satara Teacher Recruitment 2020: Various Vacancies Available for PGT, TGT & Laboratory Assistant Posts

BITS Pilani Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: Apply for Research Associate Post