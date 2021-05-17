Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 May 2021: Apply for 4400+ Bihar Health Department, NHM Haryana, NHIDCL, NHM MP and DC Solan

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 17 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: May 17, 2021 15:08 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 May 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 May 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 May 2021 for more than 4400+ vacancies in Bihar Health Department, National Health Mission (NHM) Haryana, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL), National Health Mission (NHM) and Deputy Commissioner Solan Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Deputy Commissioner, Solan DC Office

Post Name: Driver, Peon, Chowkidar & Part Time Worker Posts

Vacancies: 41

Last Date: 30 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM) Haryana

Post Name: Staff Nurse and Radiographer Posts

Vacancies: 43

Last Date: 22 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: National Highways & Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL)

Post Name: Manager, Deputy Manager and Other Posts

Vacancies: 61+

Last Date: 31 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Bihar Health Department

Post Name: Junior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 1430

Last Date: 24 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM) MP

Post Name: Community Health Officers (CHOs) Posts

Vacancies: 2850

Last Date: 31 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
