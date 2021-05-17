Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 May 2021: Apply for 4400+ Bihar Health Department, NHM Haryana, NHIDCL, NHM MP and DC Solan
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 17 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 May 2021 for more than 4400+ vacancies in Bihar Health Department, National Health Mission (NHM) Haryana, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL), National Health Mission (NHM) and Deputy Commissioner Solan Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Deputy Commissioner, Solan DC Office
Post Name: Driver, Peon, Chowkidar & Part Time Worker Posts
Vacancies: 41
Last Date: 30 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM) Haryana
Post Name: Staff Nurse and Radiographer Posts
Vacancies: 43
Last Date: 22 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: National Highways & Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL)
Post Name: Manager, Deputy Manager and Other Posts
Vacancies: 61+
Last Date: 31 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Bihar Health Department
Post Name: Junior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 1430
Last Date: 24 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM) MP
Post Name: Community Health Officers (CHOs) Posts
Vacancies: 2850
Last Date: 31 May 2021