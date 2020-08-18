Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 August 2020: Apply for 500+ BPSC, UPSC, CRPF, NIPER Raebareli and MHRB Assam

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 August 2020 for 500+ more than vacancies in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) and Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER)

Post Name: Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 21

Last Date: 24 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Post Name: Specialist MO Posts

Vacancies: 69

Last Date: 16 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Post Name: Lecturer Posts

Vacancies: 84

Last Date: 18 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB), Assam

Post Name: Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 169

Last Date: 31 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Commandants in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Posts

Vacancies: 209

Last Date: 07 September 2020