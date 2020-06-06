UPSC CAPF 2020: UPSC CAPF (AC) Exam Notification on 18 August, Check Exam Date, Eligibility, Selection Process, Exam Pattern Here

UPSC CAPF 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the written exam for the post of Assistant Commandants in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on 20 December 2020 (Sunday) at various centres across the country. On 05 June 2020, the commisson has published the revised calendar on its official website upsc.gov.in. As per the UPSC Calendar, UPSC CAPF AC Notification 2020 shall be released on 18 August. Eligible and interested candidates would be able to apply for UPSC AC CAPF Exam till 07 September 2020.

UPSC CAPF Exam will be conducted for the post of Assistant Commandants in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Candidates seeking to apply for UPSC AC Recruitment 2020 should be a graduate in any discipline. The candidates can check more details on UPSC AC CAPF 2020 through this article.

Important Dates UPSC CAPF AC 2020

Official Notification and Registration date - 18 August 2019

Last Date of Registration - 07 September till 06:00 PM

UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card Download – to be announced

UPSC CAPF Exam Date – 20 December 2020 (Sunday)

UPSC CAPF Result – to be announced

UPSC CAPF AC 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Commandants in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in:

BSF

CRPF

CISF

ITBP

SSB

UPSC CAPF AC 2020 Salary:

UPSC CAPF AC 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification for UPSC CAPF AC 2020:

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university/institution.

UPSC AC CAPF 2020 Age Limit:

20 to 25 Years

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for UPSC CAPF AC 2020

Test Men Women 100 Metre race 16 Seconds 18 Seconds 800 Metre race 3 minutes 45 second 4 minutes 45 second Long Jump 3.5 Meters 3 chances) 3.0 Meters 3 chances) Shot Put (7.26 Kgs.) 4.5 Meters --

UPSC CAPF AC 2020 Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of written examination and physical and medical standard tests or personality/interview tests. The candidates who qualify in CAPF written test shall be called for the Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests which will be conducted under the supervision of a Nodal Authority to be appointed by the Ministry of Home Affair.

Candidates who are declared qualified in the Medical Standards Tests, will be called for Interview/Personality Test. UPSC CAPF Interview Round will carry 150 Marks.

Candidates who are short-listed for Interview/Personality Test, including those shortlisted for Interview/Personality Test provisionally will be issued a Detailed Application Form (DAF) in which among other things, they will be required to indicate their preference of Forces.

UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern

The exam will have two papers. Paper I shall consists of General Ability and Intelligence questions of 250 Marks while Paper 2 comprises of General Studies, Essay and Comprehension of 200 Marks.

How to Apply for UPSC AC CAPF 2020 Exam ?

Candidates can apply online through official website www.upsconline.nic.in on or before 20 May 2019 upto 6 PM.

UPSC AC CAPF 2020 Application Fee:

General/ OBC - Rs 200 No Fee for female/ SC/ ST candidates)