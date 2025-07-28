UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2025 Download Link has been activated on 25th July 2025. Candidates who have applied for the CAPF AC exam can download the call letter online at the Union Public Service Commission's official website www.upsc.gov.in. For the sake of convenience, candidates can also download the call letter through the direct link shared here.
UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2025
UPSC has released the UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2025 online on upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam can begin to download the call letter online to appear for the exam scheduled for 3rd August 2025. Candidates are required to take a print out of the UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card to be able to take the exam.
CAPF Admit Card 2025 - Stages
The UPSC CAPF admit card is released in two stages. In the first stage, the CAPF admit card for written test is released. In the second stage, the CAPF admit card is released for PET/PST for those candidates who qualify the CAPF written test. The following are the stages of UPSC CAPF 2025 exam.
- CAPF 2025 admit card for written stage
- CAPF 2025 admit card for PET/PST
|
UPSC CAPF AC 2025 - Overview
|
Exam Authority
|
Union Public Service Commission
|
Forces
|
Central Armed Police Forces
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Commandants
|
Exam Category
|
Sarkari Naukri
|
Vacancies
|
357
|
CAPF Written Exam Date
|
August 3, 2025
|
Selection Process
|
- Written Test
- Physical Test/Medical Test
- Interview/Personality Test
|
Medium of exam
|
English and Hindi
|
Official website
|
upsc.gov.in
CAPF Admit Card 2025 Download Link for Written Test
The direct link to download the UPSC CAPF admit card is shared here. Candidates must note that they have to take a print out of the hall ticket to be able to appear for the exam on the scheduled date which is August 3, 2025 Sunday.
UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2025 Date
The CAPF admit card has been officially released on the UPSC website on July 25. Candidates have to download the call letter by visiting the website and logging in with their credentials. The exam will be held in offline mode in various exam centres across the country on August 6, 2025. Check the important dates associated with CAPF call letter below in the table.
|Events
|Dates
|UPSC CAPF Notification 2025
|5th March 2025
|UPSC CAPF Apply Online starts
|5th March 2025
|Closing date of Registration
|25th March 2025
|UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2025
| 25th July 2025
|UPSC CAPF Exam Date 2025
|3rd August 2025
What are the Steps to download UPSC CAPF Call Letter 2025?
The CPAF Assistant Commandants aspirants who are going to appear in the UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2025 are advised to download their UPSC CAPF Admit Card from the official website @upsc.gov.in or from the direct link given above. Here are the steps through which you can download the call letter:
Step-1 Visit the official website of UPSC www.upsc.gov.in.
Step-2 Scroll down the page and click on “Admit Cards”.
Step-3 Click on “E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC”.
Step-4 A new page appears with active examination names. Click on “Download e-Admit Card Link” for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination 2025.
Step-5 A new opens, click on “Click Here” against “Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination 2025”.
Step-6 An instruction sheet will open, take a printout of the instruction sheet PDF as it is mandatory.
Step-7 Now click on either ‘By Registration Number&rsquoStep-8 Enter the details required, the captcha and click on ‘Submit’.
Step-9 Your UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2025 appears on the screen, download and take a printout of the same.
What details are mentioned on admit card of CAPF 2025?
After you have downloaded the CAPF admit card 2025, you must verify that all the details mentioned on it are correct. The following details are mentioned on it.
- Name of the candidate
- Name of candidate’s parents or guardian
- Scanned copy of passport size photo
- Roll number
- Registration number
- CAPF exam venue
- Date and time of CAPF exam
- Permanent address of the applicant
- Exam instructions
How to resolve discrepancies in the CAPF Call Letter 2025?
If you find any discrepancy in the UPSC CAPF admit card 2025, you must contact UPSC on the following details:
UPSC Address - Union Public Service Commission
Dholpur House,
Shahjahan Road, New Delhi - 110069
Contact number - Facilitation Counter: 011-23098543 / 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098591
Email - feedback-upsc[at]gov[dot]in
Documents to carry with UPSC CAPF 2025 admit card
All the candidates who will be going to take the UPSC CAPF AC written exam on July 6, must ensure that they carry a print out of the CAPF admit card along with the following documents are well:
- Original valid ID proof such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID card, etc.
- Two passport size photographs, preferably the same that you uploaded in the application form.
UPSC CAPF 2022 Exam Pattern for Written Test
The UPSC CAPF exam pattern consists of a written test divided into two papers. The first subject is General Ability and Intelligence while the second paper is the General Studies, Essay and Comprehension. The former is objective test and the latter is a descriptive test. Here is the CAPF paper pattern for written test.
|
Subject
|
Paper Type
|
Marks
|
General Ability and Intelligence
|
Objective(Multiple Answer) Type
|
250
|
General Studies, Essay and Comprehension
|
Descriptive Type
|
200