UPSC CAPF Result 2025: check Date & Download CAPF Merit List PDF

UPSC CAPF result 2025 will be declared soon on upsc.gov.in. The candidates who have taken the exam on 3rd August 2025 will be able to download UPSC CAPF AC result PDF online. It is expected that the result could be declared by 23rd September 2025. Read on to know where to check the result, cut off marks, etc. 

UPSC CAPF Result 2025 

The Union Public Service Commission shall declare the UPSC CAPF result 2025 online soon. The result will be displayed in PDF format on the official website of the Commission - upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check their UPSC CAPF result by downloading the PDF file. The PDF has the roll number wise merit list of the shortlisted candidates for the next stage of the exam. The direct UPSC CAPF result/ merit list PDF download link shall be shared below.

The UPSC CAPF exam was successfully conducted on 3rd August 2025. Those who qualify the written test shall be called to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST). Read on to know about the UPSC CAPF result date, download link, etc. 

UPSC CAPF Result 2025 Download Date 

The UPSC CAPF result is expected to be declared in September 2025. Last year too, the exam was held on 4th August and the result was out on 24th September. Thus, a similar trend is expected this year too. The following table has the important dates for CAPF exam result below. 

CAPF Result Date 2025

CAPF Exam Events

Important Dates

CAPF exam date 

3rd August 2024

CAPF result date 2024

September 2025 (Expected) 

CAPF Result 2025 - Stages of CAPF result

The UPSC announces the UPSC CAPF result for each stage after completion of each stage. Candidates who qualify the written test of Paper 1 and Paper 2 are eligible to appear for the next stage. The stages involved in the declaration of the UPSC CAPF result are as follows. 

Stage 1: CAPF Written Exam Result

Stage 2: CAPF PET/ PST result 

Stage 3: CAPF Personality Test Result

Stage 4: Final UPSC CAPF Result

The final selection of candidates for the UPSC CAPF recruitment will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the CAPF written exam and interview (personality test). 

How to download UPSC CAPF Result 2025 Online? 

  • Visit the UPSC official website - upsc.gov.in to check the UPSC CAPF AC result 2025. 
  • Search for the CAPF AC 2025 link and click on it
  • UPSC CAPF 2025 result PDF file will appear on the screen
  • Search for your roll number using CTRL+F in the PDF.
  • Download and save the CAPF 2025 result for future reference

CAPF Result 2025 Past Year Trend 

The result of the CAPF Result is usually released 50 to 75 days after the exam has been completed. The following table displays the past year trend of the declaration of UPSC CAPF result. 

Year

Examination Date

Result Date

Difference

2025

August 3, 2025

September 23, 2025 (Expected)

2024

August 4, 2024

September 24, 2024

50 days

2023

August 6, 2023

September 26, 2023

51 days

2022

August 7, 2022

September 16, 2022

40 days

2021

August 8, 2021

October 13, 2021

65 days

2020

December 20, 2020

February 18, 2020

50 days

2019

August 18, 2019

October 18, 2019

61 days

2018

August 12, 2018

January 10, 2019

151 days

2017

July 23, 2017

October 18, 2017

87 days

2016

June 26, 2016

September 09, 2016

75 days

CAPF Cut Off 2025

The UPSC will release the UPSC CAPF cut off 2025 only after completing the recruitment process. The previous years CAPF cut off marks has been tabulated below. 

Year

Paper I

Paper I and II (combined)

2020

117.34

205

2019

117.60

201

2018

95.04

166

2017

123.65

206

2016

114

188

2015

111

172

2014

115

190

UPSC CAPF Detailed Application Form (DAF) 2025

After the UPSC CAPF written result is declared, the candidates have to fill the UPSC CAPF Detailed Application Form or DAF. Along with filling up the application form, they also have to upload scanned copies of certificates/documents proving their eligibility and their claim of reservation. You must note that the documents uploaded in DAF will also have to be brought in original during the final selection round. The date and time for filling out the UPSC CAPF DAF shall be intimated by the UPSC. 

