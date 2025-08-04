UPSC CAPF Result 2025: check Date & Download CAPF Merit List PDF

UPSC CAPF result 2025 will be declared soon on upsc.gov.in. The candidates who have taken the exam on 3rd August 2025 will be able to download UPSC CAPF AC result PDF online. It is expected that the result could be declared by 23rd September 2025. Read on to know where to check the result, cut off marks, etc.
UPSC CAPF Result 2025
The Union Public Service Commission shall declare the UPSC CAPF result 2025 online soon. The result will be displayed in PDF format on the official website of the Commission - upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check their UPSC CAPF result by downloading the PDF file. The PDF has the roll number wise merit list of the shortlisted candidates for the next stage of the exam. The direct UPSC CAPF result/ merit list PDF download link shall be shared below.
The UPSC CAPF exam was successfully conducted on 3rd August 2025. Those who qualify the written test shall be called to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST). Read on to know about the UPSC CAPF result date, download link, etc.
UPSC CAPF Result 2025 Download Date
The UPSC CAPF result is expected to be declared in September 2025. Last year too, the exam was held on 4th August and the result was out on 24th September. Thus, a similar trend is expected this year too. The following table has the important dates for CAPF exam result below.
|
CAPF Result Date 2025
|
CAPF Exam Events
|
Important Dates
|
CAPF exam date
|
3rd August 2024
|
CAPF result date 2024
|
September 2025 (Expected)
CAPF Result 2025 - Stages of CAPF result
The UPSC announces the UPSC CAPF result for each stage after completion of each stage. Candidates who qualify the written test of Paper 1 and Paper 2 are eligible to appear for the next stage. The stages involved in the declaration of the UPSC CAPF result are as follows.
Stage 1: CAPF Written Exam Result
Stage 2: CAPF PET/ PST result
Stage 3: CAPF Personality Test Result
Stage 4: Final UPSC CAPF Result
The final selection of candidates for the UPSC CAPF recruitment will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the CAPF written exam and interview (personality test).
How to download UPSC CAPF Result 2025 Online?
- Visit the UPSC official website - upsc.gov.in to check the UPSC CAPF AC result 2025.
- Search for the CAPF AC 2025 link and click on it
- UPSC CAPF 2025 result PDF file will appear on the screen
- Search for your roll number using CTRL+F in the PDF.
- Download and save the CAPF 2025 result for future reference
CAPF Result 2025 Past Year Trend
The result of the CAPF Result is usually released 50 to 75 days after the exam has been completed. The following table displays the past year trend of the declaration of UPSC CAPF result.
|
Year
|
Examination Date
|
Result Date
|
Difference
|
2025
|
August 3, 2025
|
September 23, 2025 (Expected)
|
–
|
2024
|
August 4, 2024
|
September 24, 2024
|
50 days
|
2023
|
August 6, 2023
|
September 26, 2023
|
51 days
|
2022
|
August 7, 2022
|
September 16, 2022
|
40 days
|
2021
|
August 8, 2021
|
October 13, 2021
|
65 days
|
2020
|
December 20, 2020
|
February 18, 2020
|
50 days
|
2019
|
August 18, 2019
|
October 18, 2019
|
61 days
|
2018
|
August 12, 2018
|
January 10, 2019
|
151 days
|
2017
|
July 23, 2017
|
October 18, 2017
|
87 days
|
2016
|
June 26, 2016
|
September 09, 2016
|
75 days
CAPF Cut Off 2025
The UPSC will release the UPSC CAPF cut off 2025 only after completing the recruitment process. The previous years CAPF cut off marks has been tabulated below.
|
Year
|
Paper I
|
Paper I and II (combined)
|
2020
|
117.34
|
205
|
2019
|
117.60
|
201
|
2018
|
95.04
|
166
|
2017
|
123.65
|
206
|
2016
|
114
|
188
|
2015
|
111
|
172
|
2014
|
115
|
190
UPSC CAPF Detailed Application Form (DAF) 2025
After the UPSC CAPF written result is declared, the candidates have to fill the UPSC CAPF Detailed Application Form or DAF. Along with filling up the application form, they also have to upload scanned copies of certificates/documents proving their eligibility and their claim of reservation. You must note that the documents uploaded in DAF will also have to be brought in original during the final selection round. The date and time for filling out the UPSC CAPF DAF shall be intimated by the UPSC.
