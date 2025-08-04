UPSC CAPF 2025 Exam: Result, Cut Off, Syllabus and Salary

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) exam is a prestigious examination that is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) once in a year. Through the UPSC CAPF exam the candidates are appointed as Assistant Commandants in the Central Armed Police Forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The CAPF result is released.
UPSC CAPF 2024 Exam
The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released the CAPF 2024 result on upsc.gov.in. The candidates can download the result PDF and then appear for the PET/PST as per the date that shall be released by the authorities. Through this exam, a total of 506 vacancies will be filled up. Candidates can check the UPSC CAPF notification PDF, apply online link, fee, syllabus, etc. on this page.
Download UPSC CAPF Result 2024
Latest Updates on CAPF Exam:
- 24th August 2024: UPSC CAPF result 2024 has been released.
- 2nd August 2024: The UPSC CAPF exam is scheduled for 4th August 2024.
- 24 April 2024: UPSC has released the CAPF notification on its website. Check UPSC CAPF notification in Hindi here.
What is UPSC CAPF exam?
The UPSC CAPF exam is an annually conducted exam for the recruitment of Grade A Officers (Assistant Commandants) in all Paramilitary Forces of India (BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB. The selection of the candidates is done through a written exam followed by PET/PST, Interview/Personality Test. The candidates are appointed to the following forces as CAPF AC.
- Border Security Force (BSF)
- Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
- Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
- Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
- Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
UPSC CAPF 2024 Notification PDF
The UPSC released the official UPSC CAPF AC 2024 notification on its website on 24th April. A total of 506 vacancies have been released the shall be filled in BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB. The written exam date for CAPF is 4th August in offline mode. You can download the CAPF notification PDF by clicking on the link that is given below here.
CAPF Exam Overview
|
UPSC CAPF AC 2024 - Overview
|
Exam Conducting Authority
|
Union Public Service Commission
|
Force
|
Central Armed Police Forces
|
Post
|
Assistant Commandants
|
Vacancies
|
506
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Exam Date
|
4th August 2024
|
Selection Process
|
- Written Test
- Physical Test/Medical Test
- Interview/Personality Test
|
Language
|
English and Hindi
|
Official website
|
upsc.gov.in
CAPF Exam Date 2024
The CAPF exam date 2024 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on its website for the written exam. The CAPF written test was held on 4th August 2024 for which the result has been releasede. Check the detailed CAPF AC exam schedule below in the table.
|C CAPF 2024- Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|UPSC CAPF Notification 2024
|24th April 2024
|UPSC CAPF Apply Online starts
|24th April 2024
|Closing date of Registration
|14th May 2024
|UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2024
|July 2024
|UPSC CAPF Exam Date 2024
|04th August 2024
|UPSC CAPF Result date
|24th September 2024
|DAF- Window activation date
|To Be Notified
|CAPF Final Result 2024
|To Be Notified
UPSC CAPF 2024 Result
The result of the UPSC CAPF 2024 exam has been released online on 24th September 2024.The direct link to download the CAPF Result 2024 is available on Jagran Josh.
UPSC CAPF 2024 Vacancy
UPSC has released a total of 322 vacancies to fill for the UPSC CAPF AC post. The vacancies have been segregated as per the security forces. Candidates selected shall be appointed as Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Check the CAPF security forces-wise vacancy distribution from the below table.
|UPSC CAPF (AC) Vacancies 2024
|Security Forces
|Vacancies
|Border Security Force (BSF)
|186
|Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
|120
|Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
|100
|Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
|58
|Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
|42
|Total
|506
UPSC CAPF 2024 Online Form
The UPSC CAPF online application form is now closed. The last date to fill the CAPF form was 14th May 2024. The application form could be filled online on UPSC website. Candidates will have to register on the UPSC website for UPSC CAPF 2024 exam, complete the form fill up procedure, upload documents and pay the application fee amount.
Link to Apply Online For UPSC CAPF (AC) 2024
UPSC CAPF Application Fees
The UPSC CAPF application fee has to be paid in online mode or offline mode. The application fee for General/OBC male candidates is Rs. 200 while for Female/ SC/ ST candidates no application fee has to be paid.
|
UPSC CAPF Application Fees
|
Category of the candidate
|
Fee
|
General/OBC
|
Rs. 200
|
Female/ SC/ ST candidate
|
No Fee
UPSC CAPF 2024 Eligibility Criteria
Any candidate applying for the UPSC CAPF recruitment 2024 has to fulfil the CAPF eligibility criteria as notified in the notification. The UPSC CAPF eligibility criteria are as follows:
CAPF AC Nationality
The candidate has to fulfill any of the following CAPF AC nationality to fill the form.
- A citizen of India
- A Subject of Bhutan
- A subject of Nepal
- A Tibetan refugee who came to India before 1st Jan 1962 to permanently settle in India.
- A person of Indian origin who migrated from Myanmar, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and East African countries to permanently settle in India.
UPSC CAPF Education Qualification
The candidates have to be at least a graduate from a recognised university. Candidates who are in final year of graduation can also apply for the exam provided they produce their final year marksheet while filling the detailed application form (DAF).
UPSC CAPF Age Limit (as on 01/08/2024)
The minimum age limit to apply for the UPSC CAPF exam 2024 is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 25 years as on 1.8.2024. The age relaxation for some categories is given below.
|
UPSC CAPF Age Limit Relaxation
|
Category of the candidate for UPSC CAPF Exam
|
Age Relaxation
|
Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe
|
Five years
|
Other Backward Classes
|
Three years
|
Civilian Central Government Servants
|
Five years Ex-Servicemen will also be eligible for this relaxation.
|
Domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from January 1, 1980, to December 31, 1989
|
Five years
What is UPSC CAPF Physical Standard?
Candidates who qualify the CAPF written exam shall be called to appear for the PST and PET. The candidate’s height, chest and weight shall be measured in this. Only those candidates who fulfill the CAPF PET/PST will be eligible to appear for the personality test. Check the CAPF height, weight and chest measurement in the table below.
|
UPSC CAPF Physical Standard
|
Physical Standards Parameters
|
Male
|
Female
|
Height
|
165 cm
|
157 cm
|
Chest(unexpanded)
|
81 cm (with 5 cm minimum expansion)
|
(Not applicable)
|
Weight
|
50 kg
|
46 kg
UPSC CAPF Medical Standards
Candidates will also have to undergo medical test to check if they are fit enough to be called for the personaliity test. The eysight of the candidates shall be tested. The CAPF medical standard requirement is given in the table below.
|
CAPF Medical Standard Requirement
|
Eyesight
|
Better eye (corrected vision)
|
Worse eye (corrected vision)
|
Distant vision
|
6/6 OR 6/9
|
6/12 OR 6/9
|
Near Vision
|
N6 (corrected)
|
N9 (corrected)
How many attempts are there in UPSC CAPF Exam?
There is no restriction on the number of attempts to apply for CAPF exam. However, candidats are required to meet the upper age limit. If a candidate exceeds the upper age limit then he/she will not be allowed to apply for the UPSC CAPF exam 2024.
What is UPSC CAPF Selection Process?
The UPSC CAPF selection process is composed of three stages. Candidates qualified each stage will be eligible for an appointment to the post for UPSC CAPF AC.
- Stage 1: Written Examination
- Stage 2: Physical test
- Stage 3: Interview/Personality Test
CAPF Exam Pattern
UPSC CAPF exam consists of a written test that is objective and subjective. There are two papers in it. Paper 1 is the General and Mental Ability while Paper 2 is General Studies, Essay and Comprehension paper. Paper I will be held from 10 a.m. to 12.00 Noon and Paper II will be held from 2.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. The major highlights of the CAPF exam pattern are as follows:
- CAPF Paper I & II are bilingual i.e. Hindi & English, excluding English paper.
- Paper I is of 2 hours duration and Paper II is of 3 Hours duration.
- UPSC CAPF Paper- I consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) with a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.
- On the other hand, Paper-II is a descriptive format paper that includes Precis Writing, Comprehension Components, and other communications/ language skills that will be English only.
- Paper-I will be evaluated first and evaluation of Paper-II will be done only of those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I.
|
UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern for Written Test
|
Paper Name
|
Time Duration
|
Marks
|
Paper- 1 General and Mental Ability
|
2 hours
|
250 marks
|
Paper-2 General Studies, Essay and Comprehension
|
3 Hours
|
200 marks
|
Total
|
450 marks
CAPF Physical Efficiency Tests (PET)
UPSC CAPF stage 2 is the PET and PST. The PET is the Physical Efficiency Test that will consist of 100 metre race 800 metre case, long jump and shot put. The events held in CAPF PET is given in the table below for male and female canidates along with the timing and number of chances for each activity.
|
UPSC CAPF AC PET
|
Events
|
Males
|
Females
|
100 Meters race
|
In 16 Seconds
|
In 18 seconds
|
800 Meters race
|
In 3 minutes 45 seconds
|
In 4 minutes 45 seconds
|
Long Jump
|
3.5 Meters (3 chances)
|
3.0 meters (3 chances)
|
Shot Put (7.26 Kgs)
|
4.5 Meters (3 chances)
|
—
CAPF Interview/Personality Test
Candidates who will qualify the writtent test, PET, PST will be called to appear for the UPSC CAPF personality test. The interview/ personality test is for a total 150 marks that shall be held in the UPSC premises in New Delhi. After the competition of the UPSC CAPF AC interview/personality test, the final result will be declared on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the written test and interview.
UPSC CAPF 2024 Syllabus
UPSC CAPF written test for paper 1 and paper 2 shall be based on the following topics.
|
CAPF Syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2
|
CAPF General Ability and Intelligence Syllabus (Paper1)
|
CAPF General Studies, Essay and Comprehension Syllabus (Paper 2)
|
General Mental Ability
|
Essay questions to be answered in long narrative.
The indicative topics are modern Indian history especially of the 12 freedom struggle, geography, polity and economy, knowledge of security and human rights issues, and analytical ability.
|
Current Events of National and International Importance
|
Comprehension, précis writing, other communications/language skills – to be attempted in English only.
The topics are Comprehension passages, précis writing, developing counter arguments, simple grammar and other aspects of language testing
|
General Science
|
-
|
Indian Polity and Economy
|
-
|
History of India
|
-
|
Indian and World Geography
|
-
CAPF AC 2024 Exam Centres
The CAPF written test is the first stage of the exam. The UPSC CAPF written test shall be held in offline mode in various exam centres across the country. Here is a list of the UPSC CAPF exam centre 2024.
|
UPSC CAPF Exam Centres
|
AGARTALA
|
GANGTOK
|
PANAJI (GOA)
|
AHMEDABAD
|
HYDERABAD
|
PATNA
|
AIZAWL
|
IMPHAL
|
PORTBLAIR
|
ALMORA(UTTARAKHAND)
|
ITANAGAR
|
PRAYAGRAJ (ALLAHABAD)
|
BENGALURU
|
JAIPUR
|
RAIPUR
|
BAREILLY
|
JAMMU
|
RANCHI
|
BHOPAL
|
JORHAT
|
SAMBALPUR
|
CHANDIGARH
|
KOCHI
|
SHILLONG
|
CHENNAI
|
KOHIMA
|
SHIMLA
|
CUTTACK
|
KOLKATA
|
SRINAGAR
|
DEHRADUN
|
LUCKNOW
|
SRINAGAR(UTTARAKHAND)
|
DELHI
|
MADURAI
|
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
|
DHARAMSHALA (H.P.)
|
MANDI (H.P.)
|
TIRUPATI
|
DHARWAR
|
MUMBAI
|
UDAIPUR
|
DISPUR
|
NAGPUR
|
VISHAKHAPATNAM
UPSC CAPF Cut Off 2024
The UPSC releases the CAPF cut off 2024 marks for each paper, i.e. Paper 1, 2 and final cut off marks after the completion of the recruitment process. We have shared the CAPF AC cut off 2021 in the table below for your convenience.
|
UPSC CAPF Cut Off 2021
|
Category
|
Paper-1 Cut Off marks
(Out of 250)
|
Paper-2 Cut Off marks
(Out of 450)
|
Final Cut Off
(Out of 600)
|
General
|
117.34
|
205
|
325
|
EWS
|
110.00
|
197
|
305
|
OBC
|
117.34
|
205
|
319
|
SC
|
101.34
|
186
|
297
|
ST
|
99.34
|
181
|
293
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
25.34
|
59
|
159
UPSC CAPF 2024 Admit Card 2024
The Union Public Service Commission will release the UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2024 on its website few days before the exam date. Candidates will have to enter their login credentials that were generated while submitting the application form. It is mandatory to carry a print out of the CAPF hall ticket to be able to appear for the exam