Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 January 2021: Apply for 1200+ DC Office Morigaon, OSSSC, JKSSB, YMCAUST and NIT Jalandhar
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 19 January 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 January 2021 for more than 1200+ vacancies in Office of the Dy Commissioner Morigaon, Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB), J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology YMCA and NIT Jalandhar Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Office of the Dy Commissioner, Morigaon
Post Name: Mandal Gr III Posts
Vacancies: 13
Last Date: 27 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA
Post Name: Store Keeper, Jr Steno, Clerk & Other Posts
Vacancies: 18
Last Date: 18 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar
Post Name: Faculty Posts
Vacancies: 29
Last Date: 31 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
Post Name: Driver, Technical Officer, RA, JE & Other Posts
Vacancies: 580
Last Date: 20 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
Post Name: Pharmacist Posts
Vacancies: 600
Last Date: 30 January 2021