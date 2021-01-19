Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 January 2021: Apply for 1200+ DC Office Morigaon, OSSSC, JKSSB, YMCAUST and NIT Jalandhar

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 January 2021 for more than 1200+ vacancies in Office of the Dy Commissioner Morigaon, Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB), J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology YMCA and NIT Jalandhar Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Office of the Dy Commissioner, Morigaon

Post Name: Mandal Gr III Posts

Vacancies: 13

Last Date: 27 January 2021

4. Organization: J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA

Post Name: Store Keeper, Jr Steno, Clerk & Other Posts

Vacancies: 18

Last Date: 18 February 2021

3. Organization: Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar

Post Name: Faculty Posts

Vacancies: 29

Last Date: 31 January 2021

2. Organization: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)

Post Name: Driver, Technical Officer, RA, JE & Other Posts

Vacancies: 580

Last Date: 20 January 2021

1. Organization: Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)

Post Name: Pharmacist Posts

Vacancies: 600

Last Date: 30 January 2021